How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

May 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against Julio Urias, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .253 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers are the highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.6 runs per game (267 total).

The Dodgers have a league-leading .337 on-base percentage.

The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .222.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 161 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .295.

Dodgers Impact Players

Mookie Betts has a team- leading batting average of .304, and paces the Dodgers in long balls with 15.

Including all MLB batters, Betts is 19th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Freddie Freeman's .304 batting average paces his team.

Freeman is 117th in homers and 17th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Trea Turner has a team-best 40 runs batted in.

Justin Turner is batting .226 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.294) this season.

Hayes' home run total puts him 286th in the majors, and he is 148th in RBI.

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with seven while driving in 11 runs and slugging .388.

Among all MLB batters, Reynolds is 45th in home runs and 219th in RBI.

Michael Chavis is slashing .286/.320/.473 this season for the Pirates.

Josh VanMeter has collected 20 hits this season and has an OBP of .284. He's slugging .366 on the year.

Dodgers and Pirates Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/26/2022 Diamondbacks W 14-1 Away 5/27/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Away 5/28/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 5/29/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-1 Away 5/30/2022 Pirates L 6-5 Home 5/31/2022 Pirates - Home 6/1/2022 Pirates - Home 6/2/2022 Mets - Home 6/3/2022 Mets - Home 6/4/2022 Mets - Home 6/5/2022 Mets - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/25/2022 Rockies W 10-5 Home 5/27/2022 Padres L 4-3 Away 5/28/2022 Padres W 4-2 Away 5/29/2022 Padres L 4-2 Away 5/30/2022 Dodgers W 6-5 Away 5/31/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/1/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/7/2022 Tigers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.