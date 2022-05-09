How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send a hot-hitting Mookie Betts to the plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ben Gamel, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs play on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Dodgers rank eighth in MLB with a .239 batting average.
- The Dodgers score the third-most runs in baseball (134 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Dodgers rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 101 (3.9 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Betts has collected a team-high five home runs.
- In all of MLB, Betts ranks 28th in homers and 63rd in RBI.
- Freddie Freeman has a club-high .323 batting average.
- Freeman ranks 71st in home runs and 63rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 21 runs batted in.
- Max Muncy is batting .138 with three doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Gamel is batting .296 for Pittsburgh with a team-high 13 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Gamel ranks 116th in homers and 63rd in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .326 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Hayes is 289th in home runs and 184th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .457 this season, with a team-high four home runs. He's also collected 11 RBI.
- Bryan Reynolds is slugging .400 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in six runs.
Dodgers and Pirates Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/3/2022
Giants
W 3-1
Home
5/4/2022
Giants
W 9-1
Home
5/7/2022
Cubs
W 7-0
Away
5/7/2022
Cubs
W 6-2
Away
5/8/2022
Cubs
W 7-1
Away
5/9/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/10/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/11/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/12/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/14/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/4/2022
Tigers
L 3-2
Away
5/4/2022
Tigers
W 7-2
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
L 9-2
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
W 8-5
Away
5/8/2022
Reds
L 7-3
Away
5/9/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/10/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/11/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/12/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/13/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/14/2022
Reds
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
