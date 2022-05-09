How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo (25) high fives third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send a hot-hitting Mookie Betts to the plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ben Gamel, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs play on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers rank eighth in MLB with a .239 batting average.
  • The Dodgers score the third-most runs in baseball (134 total, 5.2 per game).
  • The Dodgers rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 101 (3.9 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Betts has collected a team-high five home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Betts ranks 28th in homers and 63rd in RBI.
  • Freddie Freeman has a club-high .323 batting average.
  • Freeman ranks 71st in home runs and 63rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 21 runs batted in.
  • Max Muncy is batting .138 with three doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Gamel is batting .296 for Pittsburgh with a team-high 13 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Gamel ranks 116th in homers and 63rd in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .326 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Hayes is 289th in home runs and 184th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .457 this season, with a team-high four home runs. He's also collected 11 RBI.
  • Bryan Reynolds is slugging .400 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in six runs.

Dodgers and Pirates Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Giants

W 3-1

Home

5/4/2022

Giants

W 9-1

Home

5/7/2022

Cubs

W 7-0

Away

5/7/2022

Cubs

W 6-2

Away

5/8/2022

Cubs

W 7-1

Away

5/9/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/10/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/11/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/14/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Tigers

L 3-2

Away

5/4/2022

Tigers

W 7-2

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

L 9-2

Away

5/7/2022

Reds

W 8-5

Away

5/8/2022

Reds

L 7-3

Away

5/9/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/11/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/12/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/13/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/14/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
9
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

