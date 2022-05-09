How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo (25) high fives third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send a hot-hitting Mookie Betts to the plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ben Gamel, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs play on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022

Monday, May 9, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Dodgers rank eighth in MLB with a .239 batting average.

The Dodgers score the third-most runs in baseball (134 total, 5.2 per game).

The Dodgers rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 101 (3.9 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Betts has collected a team-high five home runs.

In all of MLB, Betts ranks 28th in homers and 63rd in RBI.

Freddie Freeman has a club-high .323 batting average.

Freeman ranks 71st in home runs and 63rd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 21 runs batted in.

Max Muncy is batting .138 with three doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Gamel is batting .296 for Pittsburgh with a team-high 13 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Gamel ranks 116th in homers and 63rd in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .326 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Hayes is 289th in home runs and 184th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .457 this season, with a team-high four home runs. He's also collected 11 RBI.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .400 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in six runs.

Dodgers and Pirates Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/3/2022 Giants W 3-1 Home 5/4/2022 Giants W 9-1 Home 5/7/2022 Cubs W 7-0 Away 5/7/2022 Cubs W 6-2 Away 5/8/2022 Cubs W 7-1 Away 5/9/2022 Pirates - Away 5/10/2022 Pirates - Away 5/11/2022 Pirates - Away 5/12/2022 Phillies - Home 5/13/2022 Phillies - Home 5/14/2022 Phillies - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Tigers L 3-2 Away 5/4/2022 Tigers W 7-2 Away 5/7/2022 Reds L 9-2 Away 5/7/2022 Reds W 8-5 Away 5/8/2022 Reds L 7-3 Away 5/9/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/10/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/11/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/12/2022 Reds - Home 5/13/2022 Reds - Home 5/14/2022 Reds - Home

