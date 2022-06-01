Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds take the field at Dodger Stadium against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.
Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Dodgers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .251 batting average is sixth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (270 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Dodgers' .337 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 166 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Mookie Betts has swatted a team- leading 15 long balls.
- Betts ranks second in homers and 13th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Freeman is batting .303 to lead the lineup.
- Freeman ranks 121st in homers and 19th in RBI in the majors.
- Trea Turner has sent home a team-best 42 runs batted in.
- Justin Turner is batting .222 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .293 batting average.
- In all of MLB, Hayes ranks 290th in homers and 150th in RBI.
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with seven while driving in 12 runs and slugging .388.
- Among all MLB hitters, Reynolds is 47th in homers and 204th in RBI.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (17) this season. He has a .293 batting average and a .500 slugging percentage.
- Jack Suwinski is batting .186 with an OBP of .248 and a slugging percentage of .371 this season.
Dodgers and Pirates Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/27/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-4
Away
5/28/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
5/29/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-1
Away
5/30/2022
Pirates
L 6-5
Home
5/31/2022
Pirates
L 5-3
Home
6/1/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/2/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/3/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/4/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
6/7/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/27/2022
Padres
L 4-3
Away
5/28/2022
Padres
W 4-2
Away
5/29/2022
Padres
L 4-2
Away
5/30/2022
Dodgers
W 6-5
Away
5/31/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Away
6/1/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/3/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/4/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/5/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
6/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
