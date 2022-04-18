Apr 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a double to drive in a run in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Monday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET. Eric Lauer will start for Milwaukee, trying to shut down Kevin Newman and company.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Brewers have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.212).

The Brewers rank 23rd in runs scored with 31, 3.1 per game.

The Brewers' .298 on-base percentage is 21st in the league.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .266 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 40 (4.4 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with one home runs and runs batted in, driving in five.

Andrew McCutchen has five runs batted in while batting .282. Each pace his team.

McCutchen ranks 171st in homers and 52nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Willy Adames has one home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Christian Yelich is hitting .200 with three doubles and seven walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with six while batting .500.

Among all hitters in the majors, Chavis' home run total ranks 62nd and his RBI tally is 37th.

Ben Gamel is batting .231 with an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Among all major league batters, Gamel ranks 62nd in homers and 52nd in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .400 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .455 this season, with a team-best two homers while driving in three runs.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/13/2022 Orioles W 4-2 Away 4/14/2022 Cardinals W 5-1 Home 4/15/2022 Cardinals L 10-1 Home 4/16/2022 Cardinals L 2-1 Home 4/17/2022 Cardinals W 6-5 Home 4/18/2022 Pirates - Home 4/19/2022 Pirates - Home 4/20/2022 Pirates - Home 4/22/2022 Phillies - Away 4/23/2022 Phillies - Away 4/24/2022 Phillies - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/13/2022 Cubs W 6-2 Home 4/14/2022 Nationals W 9-4 Home 4/15/2022 Nationals L 7-2 Home 4/16/2022 Nationals W 6-4 Home 4/17/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Home 4/18/2022 Brewers - Away 4/19/2022 Brewers - Away 4/20/2022 Brewers - Away 4/21/2022 Cubs - Away 4/22/2022 Cubs - Away 4/23/2022 Cubs - Away

