Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Monday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET. Eric Lauer will start for Milwaukee, trying to shut down Kevin Newman and company.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Brewers have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.212).
- The Brewers rank 23rd in runs scored with 31, 3.1 per game.
- The Brewers' .298 on-base percentage is 21st in the league.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .266 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 40 (4.4 per game).
- The Pirates have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with one home runs and runs batted in, driving in five.
- Andrew McCutchen has five runs batted in while batting .282. Each pace his team.
- McCutchen ranks 171st in homers and 52nd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Willy Adames has one home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .200 with three doubles and seven walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with six while batting .500.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Chavis' home run total ranks 62nd and his RBI tally is 37th.
- Ben Gamel is batting .231 with an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.
- Among all major league batters, Gamel ranks 62nd in homers and 52nd in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .400 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Bryan Reynolds is slugging .455 this season, with a team-best two homers while driving in three runs.
Brewers and Pirates Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/13/2022
Orioles
W 4-2
Away
4/14/2022
Cardinals
W 5-1
Home
4/15/2022
Cardinals
L 10-1
Home
4/16/2022
Cardinals
L 2-1
Home
4/17/2022
Cardinals
W 6-5
Home
4/18/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/19/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/20/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/22/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/23/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/24/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/13/2022
Cubs
W 6-2
Home
4/14/2022
Nationals
W 9-4
Home
4/15/2022
Nationals
L 7-2
Home
4/16/2022
Nationals
W 6-4
Home
4/17/2022
Nationals
W 5-3
Home
4/18/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/19/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/20/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/21/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/22/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/23/2022
Cubs
-
Away
