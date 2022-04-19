How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Corbin Burnes and JT Brubaker are the scheduled starters when the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers rank 23rd in the league with a .213 batting average.
  • The Brewers rank 20th in runs scored with 37, 3.4 per game.
  • The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Pirates have scored 41 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Christian Yelich paces the Brewers with one long balls and runs batted in, driving in six.
  • In all of MLB, Yelich ranks 66th in homers and 41st in RBI.
  • Rowdy Tellez's one home runs are a team-high total.
  • Andrew McCutchen paces the Brewers' lineup with a .262 batting average.
  • Willy Adames has put up a team-best one home runs.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Michael Chavis is batting .450 for Pittsburgh with a team-high six RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Chavis ranks 66th in home runs and 41st in RBI.
  • Ben Gamel has six hits and an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .370 this season.
  • Gamel is 66th in homers and 55th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .371 batting average.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has nine hits and an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .481 this season.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

Cardinals

W 5-1

Home

4/15/2022

Cardinals

L 10-1

Home

4/16/2022

Cardinals

L 2-1

Home

4/17/2022

Cardinals

W 6-5

Home

4/18/2022

Pirates

W 6-1

Home

4/19/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/20/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/25/2022

Giants

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

Nationals

W 9-4

Home

4/15/2022

Nationals

L 7-2

Home

4/16/2022

Nationals

W 6-4

Home

4/17/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Home

4/18/2022

Brewers

L 6-1

Away

4/19/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/20/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/21/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/23/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/24/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rays vs. Cubs

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) makes a save on Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) in the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) skates after the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) and defenseman Noah Dobson (8) and center Brock Nelson (29) and defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) celebrates a goal scored by Nelson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle12 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates vs. Brewers

By Phil Watson12 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy