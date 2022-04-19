How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Corbin Burnes and JT Brubaker are the scheduled starters when the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Brewers rank 23rd in the league with a .213 batting average.

The Brewers rank 20th in runs scored with 37, 3.4 per game.

The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with a .300 on-base percentage.

The Pirates' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Pirates have scored 41 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

Christian Yelich paces the Brewers with one long balls and runs batted in, driving in six.

In all of MLB, Yelich ranks 66th in homers and 41st in RBI.

Rowdy Tellez's one home runs are a team-high total.

Andrew McCutchen paces the Brewers' lineup with a .262 batting average.

Willy Adames has put up a team-best one home runs.

Pirates Impact Players

Michael Chavis is batting .450 for Pittsburgh with a team-high six RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Chavis ranks 66th in home runs and 41st in RBI.

Ben Gamel has six hits and an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .370 this season.

Gamel is 66th in homers and 55th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .371 batting average.

Daniel Vogelbach has nine hits and an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .481 this season.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/14/2022 Cardinals W 5-1 Home 4/15/2022 Cardinals L 10-1 Home 4/16/2022 Cardinals L 2-1 Home 4/17/2022 Cardinals W 6-5 Home 4/18/2022 Pirates W 6-1 Home 4/19/2022 Pirates - Home 4/20/2022 Pirates - Home 4/22/2022 Phillies - Away 4/23/2022 Phillies - Away 4/24/2022 Phillies - Away 4/25/2022 Giants - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/14/2022 Nationals W 9-4 Home 4/15/2022 Nationals L 7-2 Home 4/16/2022 Nationals W 6-4 Home 4/17/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Home 4/18/2022 Brewers L 6-1 Away 4/19/2022 Brewers - Away 4/20/2022 Brewers - Away 4/21/2022 Cubs - Away 4/22/2022 Cubs - Away 4/23/2022 Cubs - Away 4/24/2022 Cubs - Away

