How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Wednesday at American Family Field, at 1:40 PM ET. Brandon Woodruff will start for Milwaukee, trying to shut down Bryan Reynolds and company.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Brewers have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.205).
- The Brewers have the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 3.5 runs per game (42 total runs).
- The Brewers' .290 on-base percentage is 23rd in the league.
- The Pirates' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- The Pirates have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 43 (3.9 per game).
- The Pirates have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers in home runs (two) and runs batted in (seven).
- Christian Yelich is hitting .216 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Yelich is 76th in home runs and 50th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers' lineup with a .250 batting average.
- Kolten Wong is batting .209 with a double, two triples and a walk.
Pirates Impact Players
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with six and has a batting average of .450.
- Chavis' home run total places him 76th in the big leagues, and he is 50th in RBI.
- Ben Gamel has six hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .333 this season.
- Gamel is 76th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 66th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .333 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with two while driving in three runs and slugging .548.
Brewers and Pirates Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Cardinals
L 10-1
Home
4/16/2022
Cardinals
L 2-1
Home
4/17/2022
Cardinals
W 6-5
Home
4/18/2022
Pirates
W 6-1
Home
4/19/2022
Pirates
W 5-2
Home
4/20/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/22/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/23/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/24/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/25/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/26/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/15/2022
Nationals
L 7-2
Home
4/16/2022
Nationals
W 6-4
Home
4/17/2022
Nationals
W 5-3
Home
4/18/2022
Brewers
L 6-1
Away
4/19/2022
Brewers
L 5-2
Away
4/20/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/21/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/22/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/23/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/24/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/26/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
20
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)