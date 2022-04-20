How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Wednesday at American Family Field, at 1:40 PM ET. Brandon Woodruff will start for Milwaukee, trying to shut down Bryan Reynolds and company.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Brewers have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.205).

The Brewers have the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 3.5 runs per game (42 total runs).

The Brewers' .290 on-base percentage is 23rd in the league.

The Pirates' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Pirates have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 43 (3.9 per game).

The Pirates have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers in home runs (two) and runs batted in (seven).

Christian Yelich is hitting .216 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Yelich is 76th in home runs and 50th in RBI in the big leagues.

Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers' lineup with a .250 batting average.

Kolten Wong is batting .209 with a double, two triples and a walk.

Pirates Impact Players

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with six and has a batting average of .450.

Chavis' home run total places him 76th in the big leagues, and he is 50th in RBI.

Ben Gamel has six hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .333 this season.

Gamel is 76th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 66th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .333 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with two while driving in three runs and slugging .548.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Cardinals L 10-1 Home 4/16/2022 Cardinals L 2-1 Home 4/17/2022 Cardinals W 6-5 Home 4/18/2022 Pirates W 6-1 Home 4/19/2022 Pirates W 5-2 Home 4/20/2022 Pirates - Home 4/22/2022 Phillies - Away 4/23/2022 Phillies - Away 4/24/2022 Phillies - Away 4/25/2022 Giants - Home 4/26/2022 Pirates - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Nationals L 7-2 Home 4/16/2022 Nationals W 6-4 Home 4/17/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Home 4/18/2022 Brewers L 6-1 Away 4/19/2022 Brewers L 5-2 Away 4/20/2022 Brewers - Away 4/21/2022 Cubs - Away 4/22/2022 Cubs - Away 4/23/2022 Cubs - Away 4/24/2022 Cubs - Away 4/26/2022 Brewers - Home

