Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at PNC Park.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .201 batting average ranks 28th in the league.
- The Brewers have the No. 23 offense in baseball scoring 3.3 runs per game (56 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 26th in baseball with a .275 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates' .233 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- The Pirates rank 22nd in the league with 57 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers with three home runs and runs batted in, driving in eight.
- Adames is batting .194 with two doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Adames ranks 56th in home runs in baseball and 143rd in RBI.
- Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with eight runs batted in.
- Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-leading batting average of .237.
Pirates Impact Players
- Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh with three home runs this season. He's batting .311 with five RBI.
- Vogelbach's home run total puts him 25th in MLB, and he is 143rd in RBI.
- Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .327 average.
- Hayes is currently 232nd in homers and 180th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with seven while batting .308 with two home runs.
- Ben Gamel is batting .227 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .318 this season.
Brewers and Pirates Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Pirates
W 4-2
Home
4/22/2022
Phillies
L 4-2
Away
4/23/2022
Phillies
W 5-3
Away
4/24/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Away
4/25/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Home
4/26/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/27/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/28/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/29/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/30/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/1/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Brewers
L 4-2
Away
4/21/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Away
4/22/2022
Cubs
W 4-2
Away
4/23/2022
Cubs
L 21-0
Away
4/24/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Away
4/26/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/27/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/28/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/29/2022
Padres
-
Home
4/30/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/1/2022
Padres
-
Home
