Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers' .201 batting average ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the No. 23 offense in baseball scoring 3.3 runs per game (56 total runs).
  • The Brewers rank 26th in baseball with a .275 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates' .233 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
  • The Pirates rank 22nd in the league with 57 total runs scored this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers with three home runs and runs batted in, driving in eight.
  • Adames is batting .194 with two doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Adames ranks 56th in home runs in baseball and 143rd in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with eight runs batted in.
  • Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-leading batting average of .237.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh with three home runs this season. He's batting .311 with five RBI.
  • Vogelbach's home run total puts him 25th in MLB, and he is 143rd in RBI.
  • Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .327 average.
  • Hayes is currently 232nd in homers and 180th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with seven while batting .308 with two home runs.
  • Ben Gamel is batting .227 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .318 this season.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Home

4/22/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Phillies

W 5-3

Away

4/24/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Away

4/25/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Home

4/26/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/27/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/28/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/30/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/1/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Brewers

L 4-2

Away

4/21/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

4/22/2022

Cubs

W 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Cubs

L 21-0

Away

4/24/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

4/26/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/27/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/28/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/29/2022

Padres

-

Home

4/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/1/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
