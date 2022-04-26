Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Brewers' .201 batting average ranks 28th in the league.

The Brewers have the No. 23 offense in baseball scoring 3.3 runs per game (56 total runs).

The Brewers rank 26th in baseball with a .275 on-base percentage.

The Pirates' .233 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

The Pirates rank 22nd in the league with 57 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers with three home runs and runs batted in, driving in eight.

Adames is batting .194 with two doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Adames ranks 56th in home runs in baseball and 143rd in RBI.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with eight runs batted in.

Andrew McCutchen leads the Brewers with a team-leading batting average of .237.

Pirates Impact Players

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh with three home runs this season. He's batting .311 with five RBI.

Vogelbach's home run total puts him 25th in MLB, and he is 143rd in RBI.

Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting with a .327 average.

Hayes is currently 232nd in homers and 180th in RBI in the major leagues.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with seven while batting .308 with two home runs.

Ben Gamel is batting .227 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .318 this season.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Home 4/22/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Phillies W 5-3 Away 4/24/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Away 4/25/2022 Giants L 4-2 Home 4/26/2022 Pirates - Away 4/27/2022 Pirates - Away 4/28/2022 Pirates - Away 4/29/2022 Cubs - Home 4/30/2022 Cubs - Home 5/1/2022 Cubs - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Brewers L 4-2 Away 4/21/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 4/22/2022 Cubs W 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Cubs L 21-0 Away 4/24/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 4/26/2022 Brewers - Home 4/27/2022 Brewers - Home 4/28/2022 Brewers - Home 4/29/2022 Padres - Home 4/30/2022 Padres - Home 5/1/2022 Padres - Home

Regional restrictions apply.