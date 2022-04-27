Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Dillon Peters on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Brewers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.211).

The Brewers rank 16th in runs scored with 68, 3.8 per game.

The Brewers are 24th in the league with an on-base percentage of .283.

The Pirates' .240 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

The Pirates rank 17th in the league with 65 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

Adames paces the Brewers in home runs (four), runs batted in (12) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .239.

Including all hitters in MLB, Adames is 11th in homers and 15th in RBI.

Rowdy Tellez is batting .231 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Tellez ranks 29th in homers and 67th in RBI in the big leagues.

Christian Yelich has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .180.

Kolten Wong is hitting .183 with a double, two triples and two walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.364) this season.

In all of baseball, Hayes is 238th in homers and 155th in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .560 this season, with a team-best three homers while driving in six runs.

Overall, Vogelbach ranks 29th in homers and 125th in RBI this year.

Ben Gamel is slashing .229/.339/.333 this season for the Pirates.

Kevin Newman is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .250 average and eight RBI.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Phillies W 5-3 Away 4/24/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Away 4/25/2022 Giants L 4-2 Home 4/26/2022 Pirates W 12-8 Away 4/27/2022 Pirates - Away 4/28/2022 Pirates - Away 4/29/2022 Cubs - Home 4/30/2022 Cubs - Home 5/1/2022 Cubs - Home 5/3/2022 Reds - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 4/22/2022 Cubs W 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Cubs L 21-0 Away 4/24/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 4/26/2022 Brewers L 12-8 Home 4/27/2022 Brewers - Home 4/28/2022 Brewers - Home 4/29/2022 Padres - Home 4/30/2022 Padres - Home 5/1/2022 Padres - Home 5/3/2022 Tigers - Away

