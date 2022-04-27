Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers will see Dillon Peters on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.211).
  • The Brewers rank 16th in runs scored with 68, 3.8 per game.
  • The Brewers are 24th in the league with an on-base percentage of .283.
  • The Pirates' .240 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
  • The Pirates rank 17th in the league with 65 total runs scored this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Adames paces the Brewers in home runs (four), runs batted in (12) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .239.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Adames is 11th in homers and 15th in RBI.
  • Rowdy Tellez is batting .231 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Tellez ranks 29th in homers and 67th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Christian Yelich has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .180.
  • Kolten Wong is hitting .183 with a double, two triples and two walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.364) this season.
  • In all of baseball, Hayes is 238th in homers and 155th in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is slugging .560 this season, with a team-best three homers while driving in six runs.
  • Overall, Vogelbach ranks 29th in homers and 125th in RBI this year.
  • Ben Gamel is slashing .229/.339/.333 this season for the Pirates.
  • Kevin Newman is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .250 average and eight RBI.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Phillies

W 5-3

Away

4/24/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Away

4/25/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Home

4/26/2022

Pirates

W 12-8

Away

4/27/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/28/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/30/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/1/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/3/2022

Reds

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

4/22/2022

Cubs

W 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Cubs

L 21-0

Away

4/24/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

4/26/2022

Brewers

L 12-8

Home

4/27/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/28/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/29/2022

Padres

-

Home

4/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/1/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/3/2022

Tigers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18158260
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Blue Jays

By Phil Watson5 minutes ago
USATSI_18158657
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Braves

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
USATSI_18158626
MLB

How to Watch Royals at White Sox

By Phil Watson5 minutes ago
imago1011193828h
College Softball

How to Watch Lamar at Texas A&M in College Softball

By Phil Watson5 minutes ago
imago0039697685h (1)
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago

By Christine Brown15 minutes ago
USATSI_17977292
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Panama vs. Nicaragua

By Christine Brown15 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) celebrates his double during the sixth inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies won 10-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) celebrates his double during the sixth inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies won 10-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) is congratulated by first baseman Ji-Man Choi (26) after hitting a two run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy