How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits a single to drive in 2 runs in the eighth inning during game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to get to Jose Quintana when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Brewers rank 24th in the league with a .211 batting average.

The Brewers are the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (68 total).

The Brewers' .283 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 10th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

The Pirates rank 20th in the league with 65 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

Adames leads the Brewers with four home runs and 12 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .239.

Of all MLB hitters, Adames is 89th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Rowdy Tellez is batting .231 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Including all major league hitters, Tellez is 32nd in home runs and 78th in RBI.

Christian Yelich is hitting .180 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Kolten Wong is batting .183 with a double, two triples and two walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.364) this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Hayes' home run total is 242nd and his RBI tally is 160th.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with three while driving in six runs and slugging .560.

Vogelbach is currently 32nd in home runs and 132nd in RBI in the major leagues.

Ben Gamel has 11 hits this season and a slash line of .229/.339/.333.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with eight while batting .293 with two homers.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Phillies W 5-3 Away 4/24/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Away 4/25/2022 Giants L 4-2 Home 4/26/2022 Pirates W 12-8 Away 4/27/2022 Pirates - Away 4/28/2022 Pirates - Away 4/29/2022 Cubs - Home 4/30/2022 Cubs - Home 5/1/2022 Cubs - Home 5/3/2022 Reds - Home 5/4/2022 Reds - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Cubs W 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Cubs L 21-0 Away 4/24/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 4/26/2022 Brewers L 12-8 Home 4/27/2022 Brewers - Home 4/28/2022 Brewers - Home 4/29/2022 Padres - Home 4/30/2022 Padres - Home 5/1/2022 Padres - Home 5/3/2022 Tigers - Away 5/4/2022 Tigers - Away

