How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to get to Jose Quintana when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Brewers rank 24th in the league with a .211 batting average.
- The Brewers are the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (68 total).
- The Brewers' .283 on-base percentage is 24th in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 10th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- The Pirates rank 20th in the league with 65 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
Brewers Impact Players
- Adames leads the Brewers with four home runs and 12 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .239.
- Of all MLB hitters, Adames is 89th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- Rowdy Tellez is batting .231 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Including all major league hitters, Tellez is 32nd in home runs and 78th in RBI.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .180 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Kolten Wong is batting .183 with a double, two triples and two walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.364) this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Hayes' home run total is 242nd and his RBI tally is 160th.
- Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with three while driving in six runs and slugging .560.
- Vogelbach is currently 32nd in home runs and 132nd in RBI in the major leagues.
- Ben Gamel has 11 hits this season and a slash line of .229/.339/.333.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with eight while batting .293 with two homers.
Brewers and Pirates Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Phillies
W 5-3
Away
4/24/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Away
4/25/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Home
4/26/2022
Pirates
W 12-8
Away
4/27/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/28/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/29/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/30/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/1/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/3/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/4/2022
Reds
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Cubs
W 4-2
Away
4/23/2022
Cubs
L 21-0
Away
4/24/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Away
4/26/2022
Brewers
L 12-8
Home
4/27/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/28/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/29/2022
Padres
-
Home
4/30/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/1/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/3/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/4/2022
Tigers
-
Away
