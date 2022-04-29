Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will see Zach Thompson on the hill for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).
- The Padres score the fourth-most runs in baseball (91 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Padres' .329 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 67 (3.7 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
Padres Impact Players
- Machado is batting .395 with seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks, while getting on base at a rate of .465.
- Machado's home runs place him 34th in MLB, and he is 21st in RBI.
- Jurickson Profar's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with five home runs and 15 RBI.
- Profar ranks sixth in home runs and sixth in RBI so far this season.
- Eric Hosmer paces the Padres' lineup with a .415 batting average.
- Jake Cronenworth is hitting .197 with a double, two triples, a home run and 12 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.339) this season.
- Hayes is 245th in home runs and 167th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with three while driving in six runs and slugging .537.
- Among all MLB hitters, Vogelbach ranks 34th in homers and 139th in RBI.
- Ben Gamel has 12 hits this season and a slash line of .231/.333/.327.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (eight) this season. He's batting .289 while slugging .511.
Padres and Pirates Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Dodgers
W 3-2
Home
4/24/2022
Dodgers
L 10-2
Home
4/26/2022
Reds
W 9-6
Away
4/27/2022
Reds
W 8-5
Away
4/28/2022
Reds
W 7-5
Away
4/29/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/30/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/1/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/3/2022
Guardians
-
Away
5/4/2022
Guardians
-
Away
5/5/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Cubs
L 21-0
Away
4/24/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Away
4/26/2022
Brewers
L 12-8
Home
4/27/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/28/2022
Brewers
L 3-2
Home
4/29/2022
Padres
-
Home
4/30/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/1/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/3/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/4/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
