Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 22, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a fielder s choice hit by right fielder Wil Myers (not pictured) during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will see Zach Thompson on the hill for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).
  • The Padres score the fourth-most runs in baseball (91 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Padres' .329 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in baseball.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 23rd-most runs in the league this season with 67 (3.7 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado is batting .395 with seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks, while getting on base at a rate of .465.
  • Machado's home runs place him 34th in MLB, and he is 21st in RBI.
  • Jurickson Profar's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with five home runs and 15 RBI.
  • Profar ranks sixth in home runs and sixth in RBI so far this season.
  • Eric Hosmer paces the Padres' lineup with a .415 batting average.
  • Jake Cronenworth is hitting .197 with a double, two triples, a home run and 12 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.339) this season.
  • Hayes is 245th in home runs and 167th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with three while driving in six runs and slugging .537.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Vogelbach ranks 34th in homers and 139th in RBI.
  • Ben Gamel has 12 hits this season and a slash line of .231/.333/.327.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (eight) this season. He's batting .289 while slugging .511.

Padres and Pirates Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Dodgers

W 3-2

Home

4/24/2022

Dodgers

L 10-2

Home

4/26/2022

Reds

W 9-6

Away

4/27/2022

Reds

W 8-5

Away

4/28/2022

Reds

W 7-5

Away

4/29/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/30/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/1/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/3/2022

Guardians

-

Away

5/4/2022

Guardians

-

Away

5/5/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Cubs

L 21-0

Away

4/24/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

4/26/2022

Brewers

L 12-8

Home

4/27/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/28/2022

Brewers

L 3-2

Home

4/29/2022

Padres

-

Home

4/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/1/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/3/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/4/2022

Tigers

-

Away

5/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

How To Watch

April
29
2022

San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
