Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Daniel Vogelbach and Eric Hosmer will take the field when the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres meet on Saturday at PNC Park.
Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Padres' .232 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (98 total runs).
- The Padres rank fifth in the league with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates rank 11th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- The Pirates rank 24th in the league with 70 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado is hitting .388 with seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks, while getting on base at a rate of .451.
- Among all MLB hitters, Machado ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Jurickson Profar has hit five home runs with 15 RBI. Each lead his team.
- Profar ranks ninth in homers and seventh in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Hosmer paces the Padres with a team-best batting average of .397.
- Jake Cronenworth is hitting .213 with a double, two triples, two home runs and 13 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .333 batting average.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Hayes is 254th in homers and 179th in RBI.
- Vogelbach is batting .328 this season with a team-high three home runs and eight RBI.
- Vogelbach ranks 44th in homers and 96th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Ben Gamel has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .321 this season.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (eight) this season. He's batting .286 while slugging .490.
Padres and Pirates Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Dodgers
L 10-2
Home
4/26/2022
Reds
W 9-6
Away
4/27/2022
Reds
W 8-5
Away
4/28/2022
Reds
W 7-5
Away
4/29/2022
Pirates
W 7-3
Away
4/30/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/1/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/3/2022
Guardians
-
Away
5/4/2022
Guardians
-
Away
5/5/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/6/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Cubs
W 4-3
Away
4/26/2022
Brewers
L 12-8
Home
4/27/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/28/2022
Brewers
L 3-2
Home
4/29/2022
Padres
L 7-3
Home
4/30/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/1/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/3/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/4/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
