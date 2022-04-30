Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Vogelbach and Eric Hosmer will take the field when the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres meet on Saturday at PNC Park.

Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Padres' .232 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

The Padres have the No. 2 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (98 total runs).

The Padres rank fifth in the league with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Pirates rank 11th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

The Pirates rank 24th in the league with 70 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado is hitting .388 with seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks, while getting on base at a rate of .451.

Among all MLB hitters, Machado ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Jurickson Profar has hit five home runs with 15 RBI. Each lead his team.

Profar ranks ninth in homers and seventh in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Hosmer paces the Padres with a team-best batting average of .397.

Jake Cronenworth is hitting .213 with a double, two triples, two home runs and 13 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .333 batting average.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Hayes is 254th in homers and 179th in RBI.

Vogelbach is batting .328 this season with a team-high three home runs and eight RBI.

Vogelbach ranks 44th in homers and 96th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Ben Gamel has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .321 this season.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (eight) this season. He's batting .286 while slugging .490.

Padres and Pirates Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Dodgers L 10-2 Home 4/26/2022 Reds W 9-6 Away 4/27/2022 Reds W 8-5 Away 4/28/2022 Reds W 7-5 Away 4/29/2022 Pirates W 7-3 Away 4/30/2022 Pirates - Away 5/1/2022 Pirates - Away 5/3/2022 Guardians - Away 5/4/2022 Guardians - Away 5/5/2022 Marlins - Home 5/6/2022 Marlins - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 4/26/2022 Brewers L 12-8 Home 4/27/2022 Brewers - Home 4/28/2022 Brewers L 3-2 Home 4/29/2022 Padres L 7-3 Home 4/30/2022 Padres - Home 5/1/2022 Padres - Home 5/3/2022 Tigers - Away 5/4/2022 Tigers - Away 5/6/2022 Reds - Away 5/7/2022 Reds - Away

Regional restrictions apply.