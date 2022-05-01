How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will see Mitch Keller starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Padres' .231 batting average ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres have the most prolific offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (104 total runs).
- The Padres are fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .328.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 77 (3.9 per game).
- The Pirates have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Machado has driven in the most runs for the Padres with 15 runs batted in.
- In all of MLB, Machado ranks 21st in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Eric Hosmer is batting .389 to lead the lineup.
- Hosmer ranks 46th in homers and 15th in RBI among major league batters this year.
- Jurickson Profar has been solid source of run production for the Padres with five long balls and 15 runs batted in.
- Jake Cronenworth has two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .215.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a batting average of .343.
- Hayes ranks 257th in home runs and 151st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Daniel Vogelbach's three home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in eight runs this season while slugging .534.
- Vogelbach is currently 46th in homers and 101st in RBI in the major leagues.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in home runs (three) and runs batted in (11) this season while batting .302.
- Ben Gamel is batting .228 with an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .316 this season.
Padres and Pirates Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Reds
W 9-6
Away
4/27/2022
Reds
W 8-5
Away
4/28/2022
Reds
W 7-5
Away
4/29/2022
Pirates
W 7-3
Away
4/30/2022
Pirates
L 7-6
Away
5/1/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/3/2022
Guardians
-
Away
5/4/2022
Guardians
-
Away
5/5/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/6/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/7/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Brewers
L 12-8
Home
4/27/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/28/2022
Brewers
L 3-2
Home
4/29/2022
Padres
L 7-3
Home
4/30/2022
Padres
W 7-6
Home
5/1/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/3/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/4/2022
Tigers
-
Away
5/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
1
2022
San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)