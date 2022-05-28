How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

May 24, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) grounds into a double play scoring a run during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Friday at PETCO Park against Sean Manaea, who gets the start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022

Friday, May 27, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Padres' .231 batting average ranks 21st in the league.

The Padres have the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (190 total runs).

The Padres' .312 on-base percentage is 14th in the league.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a .225 team batting average.

The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 146 (3.4 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .296 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado leads the lineup with a batting average of .361, while pacing the Padres in home runs, with eight and runs batted in with 27.

Machado ranks 31st in homers and 19th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Jurickson Profar has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .212.

Profar is 70th in homers in the majors and 79th in RBI.

Eric Hosmer has eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .325.

Ha-Seong Kim is batting .220 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a batting average of .272.

In all of MLB, Hayes ranks 326th in home runs and 184th in RBI.

Ben Gamel is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .269 average, three homers and 17 RBI.

Gamel is 149th in homers and 117th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with five. He's driven in nine runs and is slugging .365.

Michael Chavis is batting .291 with an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Padres and Pirates Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Giants W 2-1 Away 5/22/2022 Giants W 10-1 Away 5/23/2022 Brewers W 3-2 Home 5/24/2022 Brewers L 4-1 Home 5/25/2022 Brewers L 2-1 Home 5/27/2022 Pirates - Home 5/28/2022 Pirates - Home 5/29/2022 Pirates - Home 5/30/2022 Cardinals - Away 5/31/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/1/2022 Cardinals - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Cardinals L 5-4 Home 5/22/2022 Cardinals L 18-4 Home 5/23/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 5/24/2022 Rockies L 2-1 Home 5/25/2022 Rockies W 10-5 Home 5/27/2022 Padres - Away 5/28/2022 Padres - Away 5/29/2022 Padres - Away 5/30/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/31/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/1/2022 Dodgers - Away

