How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh VanMeter (26) and designated hitter Ben Gamel (18) celebrate after scoring on a two-RBI double hit by shortstop Diego Castillo (not pictured) during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres hit the field against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Padres' .231 batting average ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Padres have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (194 total runs).
  • The Padres rank 14th in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .223 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 149 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .295.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (eight), runs batted in (27) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .357.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Machado is 33rd in home runs and 22nd in RBI.
  • Profar has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .212.
  • Profar ranks 75th in home runs and 89th in RBI in the majors.
  • Eric Hosmer is hitting .331 with eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Ha-Seong Kim is batting .215 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 17 while batting .263.
  • In all of baseball, Gamel ranks 153rd in homers and 123rd in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .272 to lead Pittsburgh this season.
  • Hayes is 334th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 188th in RBI.
  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with six. He's driven in 10 runs and is slugging .382.
  • Michael Chavis has collected 32 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .473 on the year.

Padres and Pirates Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Giants

W 10-1

Away

5/23/2022

Brewers

W 3-2

Home

5/24/2022

Brewers

L 4-1

Home

5/25/2022

Brewers

L 2-1

Home

5/27/2022

Pirates

W 4-3

Home

5/28/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/29/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/30/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/31/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/1/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/2/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Cardinals

L 18-4

Home

5/23/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

5/24/2022

Rockies

L 2-1

Home

5/25/2022

Rockies

W 10-5

Home

5/27/2022

Padres

L 4-3

Away

5/28/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/29/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

