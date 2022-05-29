How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

May 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Josh VanMeter (26) and designated hitter Ben Gamel (18) celebrate after scoring on a two-RBI double hit by shortstop Diego Castillo (not pictured) during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres hit the field against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Padres' .231 batting average ranks 21st in the league.

The Padres have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (194 total runs).

The Padres rank 14th in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .223 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 149 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .295.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (eight), runs batted in (27) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .357.

Among all hitters in baseball, Machado is 33rd in home runs and 22nd in RBI.

Profar has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .212.

Profar ranks 75th in home runs and 89th in RBI in the majors.

Eric Hosmer is hitting .331 with eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Ha-Seong Kim is batting .215 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 17 while batting .263.

In all of baseball, Gamel ranks 153rd in homers and 123rd in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .272 to lead Pittsburgh this season.

Hayes is 334th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 188th in RBI.

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with six. He's driven in 10 runs and is slugging .382.

Michael Chavis has collected 32 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .473 on the year.

Padres and Pirates Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Giants W 10-1 Away 5/23/2022 Brewers W 3-2 Home 5/24/2022 Brewers L 4-1 Home 5/25/2022 Brewers L 2-1 Home 5/27/2022 Pirates W 4-3 Home 5/28/2022 Pirates - Home 5/29/2022 Pirates - Home 5/30/2022 Cardinals - Away 5/31/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/1/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/2/2022 Brewers - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Cardinals L 18-4 Home 5/23/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 5/24/2022 Rockies L 2-1 Home 5/25/2022 Rockies W 10-5 Home 5/27/2022 Padres L 4-3 Away 5/28/2022 Padres - Away 5/29/2022 Padres - Away 5/30/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/31/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/1/2022 Dodgers - Away 6/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

