How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/28/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres hit the field against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at PETCO Park.
Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Padres' .231 batting average ranks 21st in the league.
- The Padres have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (194 total runs).
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .223 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 149 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .295.
Padres Impact Players
- Manny Machado paces the Padres in home runs (eight), runs batted in (27) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .357.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Machado is 33rd in home runs and 22nd in RBI.
- Profar has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .212.
- Profar ranks 75th in home runs and 89th in RBI in the majors.
- Eric Hosmer is hitting .331 with eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Ha-Seong Kim is batting .215 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 17 while batting .263.
- In all of baseball, Gamel ranks 153rd in homers and 123rd in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .272 to lead Pittsburgh this season.
- Hayes is 334th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 188th in RBI.
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with six. He's driven in 10 runs and is slugging .382.
- Michael Chavis has collected 32 hits this season and has an OBP of .320. He's slugging .473 on the year.
Padres and Pirates Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Giants
W 10-1
Away
5/23/2022
Brewers
W 3-2
Home
5/24/2022
Brewers
L 4-1
Home
5/25/2022
Brewers
L 2-1
Home
5/27/2022
Pirates
W 4-3
Home
5/28/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/29/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/30/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/31/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/1/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
6/2/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Cardinals
L 18-4
Home
5/23/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Home
5/24/2022
Rockies
L 2-1
Home
5/25/2022
Rockies
W 10-5
Home
5/27/2022
Padres
L 4-3
Away
5/28/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/29/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/30/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/31/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/1/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/3/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
