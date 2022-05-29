How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham (left) runs off the field with left fielder Jurickson Profar (center) and right fielder Wil Myers (right) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and Jurickson Profar will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

Padres vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Padres rank 21st in the league with a .232 batting average.
  • The Padres are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (196 total).
  • The Padres' .315 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .223 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 153 (3.4 per game).
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .295.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado paces the Padres with eight home runs and 27 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .357.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Machado ranks 33rd in home runs and 23rd in RBI.
  • Profar is hitting .215 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 27 walks.
  • Profar is 75th in home runs and 90th in RBI so far this season.
  • Eric Hosmer is hitting .327 with nine doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .222 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a batting average of .283.
  • Hayes' home run total places him 277th in the big leagues, and he ranks 152nd in RBI.
  • Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (17) this season. He's batting .257 while slugging .386.
  • Gamel is currently 156th in home runs and 123rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with six. He's driven in 10 runs and is slugging .385.
  • Michael Chavis has 32 hits and an OBP of .320 to go with a slugging percentage of .473 this season.

Padres and Pirates Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/23/2022

Brewers

W 3-2

Home

5/24/2022

Brewers

L 4-1

Home

5/25/2022

Brewers

L 2-1

Home

5/27/2022

Pirates

W 4-3

Home

5/28/2022

Pirates

L 4-2

Home

5/29/2022

Pirates

-

Home

5/30/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/31/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/1/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/2/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/3/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/23/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

5/24/2022

Rockies

L 2-1

Home

5/25/2022

Rockies

W 10-5

Home

5/27/2022

Padres

L 4-3

Away

5/28/2022

Padres

W 4-2

Away

5/29/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/30/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/31/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/1/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free trial.
