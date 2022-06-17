How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after the Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
  • The Giants have the No. 8 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (304 total runs).
  • The Giants rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 212 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Thairo Estrada is batting .268 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .320.
  • Including all major league hitters, Estrada is 57th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
  • Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 34 runs batted in.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Flores is 80th in home runs and 37th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 13 long balls.
  • Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with a .269 batting average.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs this season with 11 while driving in 21 runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Reynolds' home run total ranks 36th and his RBI tally is 151st.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .272 average, two homers and 22 RBI.
  • Hayes is 263rd among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 140th in RBI.
  • Michael Chavis is among the top hitters for Pittsburgh with a .264 average, six homers and 22 RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has 33 hits and an OBP of .295 to go with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Giants and Pirates Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Dodgers

W 3-2

Home

6/12/2022

Dodgers

W 2-0

Home

6/13/2022

Royals

W 6-2

Home

6/14/2022

Royals

W 4-2

Home

6/15/2022

Royals

L 3-2

Home

6/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/18/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/19/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/20/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/21/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/22/2022

Braves

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Away

6/13/2022

Cardinals

L 7-5

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 3-1

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 9-1

Away

6/15/2022

Cardinals

W 6-4

Away

6/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/20/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/21/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/22/2022

Cubs

-

Home

