Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with manager Gabe Kapler (19) after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with manager Gabe Kapler (19) after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants meet Yu Chang and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Giants score the ninth-most runs in baseball (306 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Giants rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 212 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Estrada is hitting .264 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .319.
  • Including all batters in MLB, Estrada's home runs rank him 180th, and his RBI tally puts him 105th.
  • Wilmer Flores has collected 34 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Flores ranks 84th in homers and 43rd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Joc Pederson has been a significant run producer for the Giants with 14 home runs and 34 runs batted in.
  • Mike Yastrzemski paces the Giants with a .270 batting average.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds is batting .252 this season with a team-high 11 home runs.
  • In all of the major leagues, Reynolds is 38th in home runs and 156th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.272) and runs batted in (22) this season.
  • Hayes ranks 267th in home runs and 145th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Michael Chavis is among the top hitters for Pittsburgh with a .257 average, six homers and 22 RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has collected 33 hits this season and has an OBP of .295. He's slugging .391 on the year.

Giants and Pirates Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Dodgers

W 2-0

Home

6/13/2022

Royals

W 6-2

Home

6/14/2022

Royals

W 4-2

Home

6/15/2022

Royals

L 3-2

Home

6/17/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Away

6/18/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/19/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/20/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/21/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/22/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

Cardinals

L 7-5

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 3-1

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 9-1

Away

6/15/2022

Cardinals

W 6-4

Away

6/17/2022

Giants

L 2-0

Home

6/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/20/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/21/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/22/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/23/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LA Galaxy Chicharito
MLS

How to Watch Portland Timbers at LA Galaxy

By Evan Lazar20 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
USATSI_18554414
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Nationals

By Christine Brown50 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) reacts to a hit in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 17, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrate the win against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy