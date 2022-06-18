Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants meet Yu Chang and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Giants score the ninth-most runs in baseball (306 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Giants rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 212 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Estrada is hitting .264 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .319.
- Including all batters in MLB, Estrada's home runs rank him 180th, and his RBI tally puts him 105th.
- Wilmer Flores has collected 34 runs batted in to pace his team.
- Flores ranks 84th in homers and 43rd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Joc Pederson has been a significant run producer for the Giants with 14 home runs and 34 runs batted in.
- Mike Yastrzemski paces the Giants with a .270 batting average.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds is batting .252 this season with a team-high 11 home runs.
- In all of the major leagues, Reynolds is 38th in home runs and 156th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.272) and runs batted in (22) this season.
- Hayes ranks 267th in home runs and 145th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Michael Chavis is among the top hitters for Pittsburgh with a .257 average, six homers and 22 RBI.
- Daniel Vogelbach has collected 33 hits this season and has an OBP of .295. He's slugging .391 on the year.
Giants and Pirates Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Dodgers
W 2-0
Home
6/13/2022
Royals
W 6-2
Home
6/14/2022
Royals
W 4-2
Home
6/15/2022
Royals
L 3-2
Home
6/17/2022
Pirates
W 2-0
Away
6/18/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/19/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/20/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/21/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/22/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/23/2022
Braves
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/13/2022
Cardinals
L 7-5
Away
6/14/2022
Cardinals
L 3-1
Away
6/14/2022
Cardinals
L 9-1
Away
6/15/2022
Cardinals
W 6-4
Away
6/17/2022
Giants
L 2-0
Home
6/18/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/20/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/21/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/22/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/23/2022
Cubs
-
Home
