How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates his solo home run with first baseman Wilmer Flores (right) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates his solo home run with first baseman Wilmer Flores (right) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Giants are 17th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
  • The Giants are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (313 total).
  • The Giants rank eighth in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .219.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 217 (3.4 per game).
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has plated a team-leading 35 runs batted in.
  • Including all MLB batters, Flores ranks 96th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.
  • Including all major league hitters, Estrada ranks 182nd in homers and 107th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 14 long balls.
  • Mike Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .267.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs this season with 11 while driving in 21 runs.
  • Reynolds ranks 41st in homers and 158th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 22 while batting .275 with two homers.
  • Among all MLB batters, Hayes ranks 270th in homers and 150th in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is slashing .215/.298/.411 this season for the Pirates.
  • Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .260 average, six homers and 22 RBI.

Giants and Pirates Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

Royals

W 6-2

Home

6/14/2022

Royals

W 4-2

Home

6/15/2022

Royals

L 3-2

Home

6/17/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Away

6/18/2022

Pirates

W 7-5

Away

6/19/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/20/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/21/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/22/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/24/2022

Reds

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 3-1

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 9-1

Away

6/15/2022

Cardinals

W 6-4

Away

6/17/2022

Giants

L 2-0

Home

6/18/2022

Giants

L 7-5

Home

6/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/20/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/21/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/22/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/23/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/24/2022

Rays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
19
2022

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 31, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson (R) celebrates with catcher Willson Contreras (L) after a win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Cubs

By Adam Childs20 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ to end the eight inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics

By Kristofer Habbas40 minutes ago
Leclerc Verstappen
Formula 1

How to Watch Canadian Grand Prix

By Kristofer Habbas40 minutes ago
Forge FC
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC

By Brandon Rush40 minutes ago
TEXAS LONGHORNS BASEBALL
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Texas vs Texas A&M in College Baseball

By Adam Childs40 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates his solo home run with first baseman Wilmer Flores (right) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates his solo home run with first baseman Wilmer Flores (right) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy