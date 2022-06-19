How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 19, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Giants are 17th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
- The Giants are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.9 runs per game (313 total).
- The Giants rank eighth in baseball with a .322 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .219.
- The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 217 (3.4 per game).
- The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores has plated a team-leading 35 runs batted in.
- Including all MLB batters, Flores ranks 96th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
- Thairo Estrada is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Including all major league hitters, Estrada ranks 182nd in homers and 107th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 14 long balls.
- Mike Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .267.
Pirates Impact Players
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs this season with 11 while driving in 21 runs.
- Reynolds ranks 41st in homers and 158th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 22 while batting .275 with two homers.
- Among all MLB batters, Hayes ranks 270th in homers and 150th in RBI.
- Daniel Vogelbach is slashing .215/.298/.411 this season for the Pirates.
- Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .260 average, six homers and 22 RBI.
Giants and Pirates Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/13/2022
Royals
W 6-2
Home
6/14/2022
Royals
W 4-2
Home
6/15/2022
Royals
L 3-2
Home
6/17/2022
Pirates
W 2-0
Away
6/18/2022
Pirates
W 7-5
Away
6/19/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/20/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/21/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/22/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/23/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/24/2022
Reds
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Cardinals
L 3-1
Away
6/14/2022
Cardinals
L 9-1
Away
6/15/2022
Cardinals
W 6-4
Away
6/17/2022
Giants
L 2-0
Home
6/18/2022
Giants
L 7-5
Home
6/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/20/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/21/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/22/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/23/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/24/2022
Rays
-
Away
How To Watch
June
19
2022
San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:35
PM/EST
