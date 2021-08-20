How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

The Cardinals look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they host the Pirates for a three-game series.

The St. Louis Cardinals have been playing well but still find themselves looking up in the race for the last playoff spot. They currently sit 3 1/2 games behind the Padres and would also have to jump ahead of the Reds to snag the second playoff spot.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 20, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

The Cardinals have gotten back into the playoff race by winning seven of their last 10 games and hope a series with the last-place Pirates will keep the wins coming. St. Louis swept the Pirates earlier this month and would love a repeat of that outcome.

The Pirates come into St. Louis having lost 15 of their last 16 games. They'll send Mitch Keller (3-10, 6.86 ERA) to the mound in hopes of ending their recent slide. Keller, who spent two months in the minors, hasn't recorded a win for Pittsburgh since late May.

St. Louis will start Miles Mikolas in the series opener. It's just Mikolas' second start of the year, as he has been battling with injuries. He pitched four innings against the Cubs in his first and only start back on May 22, though he left that game with an injury. Mikolas' return is just one reason to watch this game, as the Cardinals' path to the playoff makes their upcoming matchups even more intriguing.

