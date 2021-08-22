How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals look to salvage the final game of their three-game series against the Pirates on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are trying to pull off a shocking three-game sweep of the Cardinals when they lock up on Sunday. Coming into the series the Pirates had won just once in 14 games. They were playing bad baseball and didn't look like they were close to snapping out of it. Apparently, they just needed a trip to St. Louis to change their fortunes.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 22, 2021

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinals were trying to close the gap on the Reds and the Brewers in the NL Central, but two losses to the cellar-dwelling Pirates have them now 12 games back of Milwaukee. More importantly, it has dropped them 4.5 games back of the Reds for the second playoff spot.

The Cardinals weren't expected to be great this year, but with the addition of Nolan Arenado from Colorado, they were supposed to be right there for a playoff berth, and with bad losses like this it is becoming less likely.

Veteran Adam Wainwright (11-7, 3.26 ERA) will try and right the ship when he takes the mound on Sunday. Wainwright lost his last start to the Brewers but had won his previous four starts. One of those wins was against the Pirates when he pitched a complete-game two-hit shutout. It was one of his best games of the year and the Cardinals could use that type of performance again.

The Pirates will go with Steven Brault (0-1, 1.84 ERA), hoping he can pick up his first win of the year to help them sweep the Cardinals. Brault has just three starts on the year including a loss to the Cardinals 12 days ago.

Regional restrictions may apply.