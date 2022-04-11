How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

Apr 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel (18) and right fielder Jake Marisnick (41) and center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrate after the Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Monday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET. Dakota Hudson will start for St. Louis, trying to shut down Bryan Reynolds and company.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 11, 2022

Monday, April 11, 2022 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cardinals had the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).

Last season the Cardinals scored the 20th-most runs in baseball (706 total, 4.4 per game).

Last year the Cardinals' .313 on-base percentage was 19th in baseball.

The Pirates had a team batting average of .236 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.

The Pirates scored 609 runs (just 3.8 per game) last season, which ranked last in MLB.

The Pirates had the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.309).

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt hit .294 last season with 31 home runs and 99 RBI.

Nolan Arenado is batting .255 last season with a team-high 34 home runs and 105 RBI.

Tommy Edman finished with a .262 average, 11 home runs and 56 RBI last season.

Tyler O'Neill finished with a .560 SLG and 34 homers while driving in 80 runs.

Pirates Impact Players

Last season, Reynolds had a .302 batting average with 24 home runs and 90 RBI.

Kevin Newman collected 117 hits, posted an OBP of .265 and a .309 SLG.

Ke'Bryan Hayes finished with a .257 average, six home runs and 38 RBI last season.

Ben Gamel collected 84 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .388 SLG.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Pirates W 9-0 Home 4/9/2022 Pirates W 6-2 Home 4/10/2022 Pirates L 9-4 Home 4/11/2022 Pirates - Home 4/12/2022 Royals - Home 4/13/2022 Royals - Home 4/14/2022 Brewers - Away 4/15/2022 Brewers - Away 4/16/2022 Brewers - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Cardinals L 9-0 Away 4/9/2022 Cardinals L 6-2 Away 4/10/2022 Cardinals W 9-4 Away 4/11/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/12/2022 Cubs - Home 4/13/2022 Cubs - Home 4/14/2022 Nationals - Home 4/15/2022 Nationals - Home 4/16/2022 Nationals - Home

