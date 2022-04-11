How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Monday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET. Dakota Hudson will start for St. Louis, trying to shut down Bryan Reynolds and company.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, April 11, 2022
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cardinals had the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).
- Last season the Cardinals scored the 20th-most runs in baseball (706 total, 4.4 per game).
- Last year the Cardinals' .313 on-base percentage was 19th in baseball.
- The Pirates had a team batting average of .236 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates scored 609 runs (just 3.8 per game) last season, which ranked last in MLB.
- The Pirates had the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.309).
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt hit .294 last season with 31 home runs and 99 RBI.
- Nolan Arenado is batting .255 last season with a team-high 34 home runs and 105 RBI.
- Tommy Edman finished with a .262 average, 11 home runs and 56 RBI last season.
- Tyler O'Neill finished with a .560 SLG and 34 homers while driving in 80 runs.
Pirates Impact Players
- Last season, Reynolds had a .302 batting average with 24 home runs and 90 RBI.
- Kevin Newman collected 117 hits, posted an OBP of .265 and a .309 SLG.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes finished with a .257 average, six home runs and 38 RBI last season.
- Ben Gamel collected 84 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .388 SLG.
Cardinals and Pirates Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Pirates
W 9-0
Home
4/9/2022
Pirates
W 6-2
Home
4/10/2022
Pirates
L 9-4
Home
4/11/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/12/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/14/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/15/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/16/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Cardinals
L 9-0
Away
4/9/2022
Cardinals
L 6-2
Away
4/10/2022
Cardinals
W 9-4
Away
4/11/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/12/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/13/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/14/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/15/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/16/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
11
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
2:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)