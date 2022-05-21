How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Saturday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Paul Goldschmidt and Ke'Bryan Hayes among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cardinals rank third in the league with a .250 batting average.
- The Cardinals score the eighth-most runs in baseball (177 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Cardinals' .321 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .224 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 125 (3.3 per game).
- The Pirates have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.293).
Cardinals Impact Players
- Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a team-leading batting average of .327.
- Including all major league hitters, Goldschmidt is fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Nolan Arenado's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with nine home runs and 31 runs batted in.
- Among all major league batters, Arenado is 10th in home runs and fifth in RBI.
- Tommy Edman is batting .273 with four doubles, three triples, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Harrison Bader has four doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .240.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 15 while batting .274.
- Gamel's home run total puts him 121st in MLB, and he is 107th in RBI.
- Hayes is batting .288 to lead Pittsburgh this season.
- Hayes is 321st in home runs and 213th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with six. He's driven in 14 runs and is slugging .477.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (15) this season. He's batting .295 while slugging .505.
Cardinals and Pirates Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/17/2022
Mets
L 3-1
Away
5/17/2022
Mets
W 4-3
Away
5/18/2022
Mets
L 11-4
Away
5/19/2022
Mets
L 7-6
Away
5/20/2022
Pirates
W 5-3
Away
5/21/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/22/2022
Pirates
-
Away
5/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
5/26/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/27/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
Reds
W 1-0
Home
5/16/2022
Cubs
L 9-0
Away
5/17/2022
Cubs
L 7-0
Away
5/18/2022
Cubs
W 3-2
Away
5/20/2022
Cardinals
L 5-3
Home
5/21/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/22/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/23/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/24/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/25/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/27/2022
Padres
-
Away
