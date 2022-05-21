How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts as New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) steals third base during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Saturday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Paul Goldschmidt and Ke'Bryan Hayes among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals rank third in the league with a .250 batting average.
  • The Cardinals score the eighth-most runs in baseball (177 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Cardinals' .321 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of .224 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 125 (3.3 per game).
  • The Pirates have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.293).

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a team-leading batting average of .327.
  • Including all major league hitters, Goldschmidt is fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
  • Nolan Arenado's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with nine home runs and 31 runs batted in.
  • Among all major league batters, Arenado is 10th in home runs and fifth in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .273 with four doubles, three triples, four home runs and 18 walks.
  • Harrison Bader has four doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .240.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 15 while batting .274.
  • Gamel's home run total puts him 121st in MLB, and he is 107th in RBI.
  • Hayes is batting .288 to lead Pittsburgh this season.
  • Hayes is 321st in home runs and 213th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with six. He's driven in 14 runs and is slugging .477.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (15) this season. He's batting .295 while slugging .505.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Mets

L 3-1

Away

5/17/2022

Mets

W 4-3

Away

5/18/2022

Mets

L 11-4

Away

5/19/2022

Mets

L 7-6

Away

5/20/2022

Pirates

W 5-3

Away

5/21/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/22/2022

Pirates

-

Away

5/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

5/26/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/27/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Reds

W 1-0

Home

5/16/2022

Cubs

L 9-0

Away

5/17/2022

Cubs

L 7-0

Away

5/18/2022

Cubs

W 3-2

Away

5/20/2022

Cardinals

L 5-3

Home

5/21/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/22/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/23/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/27/2022

Padres

-

Away

How To Watch

May
21
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
