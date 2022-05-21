How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

May 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts as New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) steals third base during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Saturday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Paul Goldschmidt and Ke'Bryan Hayes among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cardinals rank third in the league with a .250 batting average.

The Cardinals score the eighth-most runs in baseball (177 total, 4.5 per game).

The Cardinals' .321 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .224 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 125 (3.3 per game).

The Pirates have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.293).

Cardinals Impact Players

Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a team-leading batting average of .327.

Including all major league hitters, Goldschmidt is fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with nine home runs and 31 runs batted in.

Among all major league batters, Arenado is 10th in home runs and fifth in RBI.

Tommy Edman is batting .273 with four doubles, three triples, four home runs and 18 walks.

Harrison Bader has four doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .240.

Pirates Impact Players

Ben Gamel leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 15 while batting .274.

Gamel's home run total puts him 121st in MLB, and he is 107th in RBI.

Hayes is batting .288 to lead Pittsburgh this season.

Hayes is 321st in home runs and 213th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with six. He's driven in 14 runs and is slugging .477.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (15) this season. He's batting .295 while slugging .505.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Mets L 3-1 Away 5/17/2022 Mets W 4-3 Away 5/18/2022 Mets L 11-4 Away 5/19/2022 Mets L 7-6 Away 5/20/2022 Pirates W 5-3 Away 5/21/2022 Pirates - Away 5/22/2022 Pirates - Away 5/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 5/26/2022 Brewers - Home 5/27/2022 Brewers - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 Reds W 1-0 Home 5/16/2022 Cubs L 9-0 Away 5/17/2022 Cubs L 7-0 Away 5/18/2022 Cubs W 3-2 Away 5/20/2022 Cardinals L 5-3 Home 5/21/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/22/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/23/2022 Rockies - Home 5/24/2022 Rockies - Home 5/25/2022 Rockies - Home 5/27/2022 Padres - Away

Regional restrictions apply.