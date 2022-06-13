How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Jun 7, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) on deck to bat during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on Monday at 7:45 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022

Monday, June 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cardinals are seventh in the league with a .250 batting average.

The Cardinals have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (288 total runs).

The Cardinals are 11th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 199 (3.4 per game).

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .293.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals with 12 home runs and 47 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .327.

Among all major league hitters, Goldschmidt is fourth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Arenado is hitting .281 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Arenado ranks 29th in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Tommy Edman is hitting .280 with eight doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Harrison Bader has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .260.

Pirates Impact Players

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 10 home runs this season. He's batting .249 with 19 RBI.

Reynolds' home run total puts him 37th in the big leagues, and he ranks 161st in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 21 while batting .277 with two homers.

Hayes is 255th among all batters in the majors in homers, and 142nd in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach has 33 hits this season and a slash line of .232/.317/.430.

Michael Chavis is batting .268 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Rays L 11-3 Away 6/9/2022 Rays L 2-1 Away 6/10/2022 Reds W 2-0 Home 6/11/2022 Reds W 5-4 Home 6/12/2022 Reds L 7-6 Home 6/13/2022 Pirates - Home 6/14/2022 Pirates - Home 6/14/2022 Pirates - Home 6/15/2022 Pirates - Home 6/17/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/18/2022 Red Sox - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Tigers L 3-1 Home 6/9/2022 Braves L 3-1 Away 6/10/2022 Braves L 4-2 Away 6/11/2022 Braves L 10-4 Away 6/12/2022 Braves L 5-3 Away 6/13/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/15/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/17/2022 Giants - Home 6/18/2022 Giants - Home

Regional restrictions apply.