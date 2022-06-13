How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 7, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) on deck to bat during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 7, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) on deck to bat during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on Monday at 7:45 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals are seventh in the league with a .250 batting average.
  • The Cardinals have the No. 6 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (288 total runs).
  • The Cardinals are 11th in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 199 (3.4 per game).
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .293.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals with 12 home runs and 47 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .327.
  • Among all major league hitters, Goldschmidt is fourth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
  • Arenado is hitting .281 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Arenado ranks 29th in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Tommy Edman is hitting .280 with eight doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.
  • Harrison Bader has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .260.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 10 home runs this season. He's batting .249 with 19 RBI.
  • Reynolds' home run total puts him 37th in the big leagues, and he ranks 161st in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 21 while batting .277 with two homers.
  • Hayes is 255th among all batters in the majors in homers, and 142nd in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has 33 hits this season and a slash line of .232/.317/.430.
  • Michael Chavis is batting .268 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Rays

L 11-3

Away

6/9/2022

Rays

L 2-1

Away

6/10/2022

Reds

W 2-0

Home

6/11/2022

Reds

W 5-4

Home

6/12/2022

Reds

L 7-6

Home

6/13/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/15/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Tigers

L 3-1

Home

6/9/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Away

6/10/2022

Braves

L 4-2

Away

6/11/2022

Braves

L 10-4

Away

6/12/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Away

6/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/15/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
13
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after scoring a run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Rangers

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
280-2808504_investigao-discovery-investigation-discovery-hd-png-download
entertainment

How to Watch Sins of the Father Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Jun 7, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) on deck to bat during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jun 7, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) on deck to bat during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after scoring with first baseman Michael Chavis (2) against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
AUBURN
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Auburn vs Oregon State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) hits a two-run RBI ground rule double in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) hits a two-run RBI ground rule double in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy