How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Apr 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel (18) and right fielder Jake Marisnick (41) and center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrate after the Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 1:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Cardinals' .253 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

The Cardinals score the fifth-most runs in baseball (295 total, 4.8 per game).

The Cardinals' .320 on-base percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 204 (3.5 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals in home runs (13), runs batted in (48) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .335.

In all of baseball, Goldschmidt is 16th in home runs and third in RBI.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .276 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Arenado ranks 30th in home runs and 10th in RBI in the big leagues.

Edman is hitting .278 with nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Harrison Bader is hitting .257 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds is batting .249 this season with a team-high 10 home runs.

Among all hitters in MLB, Reynolds' home run total is 37th and his RBI tally ranks 160th.

Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 22 while batting .277 with two homers.

Overall, Hayes ranks 256th in home runs and 132nd in RBI this year.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 22 while batting .274 with six home runs.

Daniel Vogelbach has collected 33 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .418 on the year.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Rays L 2-1 Away 6/10/2022 Reds W 2-0 Home 6/11/2022 Reds W 5-4 Home 6/12/2022 Reds L 7-6 Home 6/13/2022 Pirates W 7-5 Home 6/14/2022 Pirates - Home 6/14/2022 Pirates - Home 6/15/2022 Pirates - Home 6/17/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/18/2022 Red Sox - Away 6/19/2022 Red Sox - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Braves L 3-1 Away 6/10/2022 Braves L 4-2 Away 6/11/2022 Braves L 10-4 Away 6/12/2022 Braves L 5-3 Away 6/13/2022 Cardinals L 7-5 Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/15/2022 Cardinals - Away 6/17/2022 Giants - Home 6/18/2022 Giants - Home 6/19/2022 Giants - Home

