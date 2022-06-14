How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel (18) and right fielder Jake Marisnick (41) and center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrate after the Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 1:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals' .253 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals score the fifth-most runs in baseball (295 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Cardinals' .320 on-base percentage is 10th-best in baseball.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .224 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 204 (3.5 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals in home runs (13), runs batted in (48) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .335.
  • In all of baseball, Goldschmidt is 16th in home runs and third in RBI.
  • Nolan Arenado is hitting .276 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Arenado ranks 30th in home runs and 10th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Edman is hitting .278 with nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.
  • Harrison Bader is hitting .257 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds is batting .249 this season with a team-high 10 home runs.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Reynolds' home run total is 37th and his RBI tally ranks 160th.
  • Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 22 while batting .277 with two homers.
  • Overall, Hayes ranks 256th in home runs and 132nd in RBI this year.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 22 while batting .274 with six home runs.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has collected 33 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .418 on the year.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/9/2022

Rays

L 2-1

Away

6/10/2022

Reds

W 2-0

Home

6/11/2022

Reds

W 5-4

Home

6/12/2022

Reds

L 7-6

Home

6/13/2022

Pirates

W 7-5

Home

6/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/15/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/9/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Away

6/10/2022

Braves

L 4-2

Away

6/11/2022

Braves

L 10-4

Away

6/12/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Away

6/13/2022

Cardinals

L 7-5

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/15/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
