How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 14, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrates with left fielder Juan Yepez (36) after hitting a three run home run for his second home run of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds take the field against Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals are sixth in the majors with a .254 batting average.
  • The Cardinals have the No. 4 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (307 total runs).
  • The Cardinals rank sixth in the league with a .322 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 206 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals with 16 home runs and 56 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .349.
  • In all of baseball, Goldschmidt is sixth in homers and third in RBI.
  • Edman is batting .285 with nine doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
  • Edman is 74th in home runs and 94th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Nolan Arenado is hitting .271 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Harrison Bader is hitting .258 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds is batting .251 this season with a team-high 10 home runs.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Reynolds is 38th in home runs and 161st in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .271 average, two homers and 22 RBI.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Hayes ranks 257th in home runs and 136th in RBI.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 22 while batting .269 with six home runs.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is batting .220 with an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Reds

W 5-4

Home

6/12/2022

Reds

L 7-6

Home

6/13/2022

Pirates

W 7-5

Home

6/14/2022

Pirates

W 3-1

Home

6/14/2022

Pirates

W 9-1

Home

6/15/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/19/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

6/20/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/21/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Braves

L 10-4

Away

6/12/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Away

6/13/2022

Cardinals

L 7-5

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 3-1

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 9-1

Away

6/15/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/20/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/21/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
15
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
