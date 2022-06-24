How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) reacts crossing home plate on a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena ready for the first of a three-game series against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Rays have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.232).
  • The Rays score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (278 total, four per game).
  • The Rays' .295 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 253 (3.7 per game).
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .290.

Rays Impact Players

  • Yandy Diaz leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .263.
  • In all of baseball, Diaz is 235th in home runs and 247th in RBI.
  • Randy Arozarena has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .245.
  • Arozarena is 98th in homers and 83rd in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Ji-Man Choi paces the Rays with 34 runs batted in.
  • Harold Ramirez has nine doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .301.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds is batting .259 this season with a team-high 12 home runs.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Reynolds' home run total is 39th and his RBI tally ranks 155th.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .264 average, three homers and 24 RBI.
  • Hayes is 235th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 146th in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has 38 hits this season and a slash line of .220/.310/.410.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .255 while slugging .429.

Rays and Pirates Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Orioles

W 7-6

Away

6/19/2022

Orioles

L 2-1

Away

6/20/2022

Yankees

L 4-2

Home

6/21/2022

Yankees

W 5-4

Home

6/22/2022

Yankees

L 5-4

Home

6/24/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/25/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/26/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/28/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/30/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Giants

W 4-3

Home

6/20/2022

Cubs

W 12-1

Home

6/21/2022

Cubs

W 7-1

Home

6/22/2022

Cubs

L 14-5

Home

6/23/2022

Cubs

W 8-7

Home

6/24/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/25/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
