How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena ready for the first of a three-game series against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022

Friday, June 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Rays vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Rays have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.232).

The Rays score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (278 total, four per game).

The Rays' .295 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 253 (3.7 per game).

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .290.

Rays Impact Players

Yandy Diaz leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .263.

In all of baseball, Diaz is 235th in home runs and 247th in RBI.

Randy Arozarena has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .245.

Arozarena is 98th in homers and 83rd in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Ji-Man Choi paces the Rays with 34 runs batted in.

Harold Ramirez has nine doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .301.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds is batting .259 this season with a team-high 12 home runs.

Among all batters in MLB, Reynolds' home run total is 39th and his RBI tally ranks 155th.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .264 average, three homers and 24 RBI.

Hayes is 235th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 146th in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach has 38 hits this season and a slash line of .220/.310/.410.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .255 while slugging .429.

Rays and Pirates Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Orioles W 7-6 Away 6/19/2022 Orioles L 2-1 Away 6/20/2022 Yankees L 4-2 Home 6/21/2022 Yankees W 5-4 Home 6/22/2022 Yankees L 5-4 Home 6/24/2022 Pirates - Home 6/25/2022 Pirates - Home 6/26/2022 Pirates - Home 6/28/2022 Brewers - Home 6/29/2022 Brewers - Home 6/30/2022 Blue Jays - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Giants W 4-3 Home 6/20/2022 Cubs W 12-1 Home 6/21/2022 Cubs W 7-1 Home 6/22/2022 Cubs L 14-5 Home 6/23/2022 Cubs W 8-7 Home 6/24/2022 Rays - Away 6/25/2022 Rays - Away 6/26/2022 Rays - Away 6/27/2022 Nationals - Away 6/28/2022 Nationals - Away 6/29/2022 Nationals - Away

