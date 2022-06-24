How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena ready for the first of a three-game series against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rays vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Rays have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.232).
- The Rays score the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (278 total, four per game).
- The Rays' .295 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 253 (3.7 per game).
- The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .290.
Rays Impact Players
- Yandy Diaz leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .263.
- In all of baseball, Diaz is 235th in home runs and 247th in RBI.
- Randy Arozarena has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .245.
- Arozarena is 98th in homers and 83rd in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Ji-Man Choi paces the Rays with 34 runs batted in.
- Harold Ramirez has nine doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .301.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds is batting .259 this season with a team-high 12 home runs.
- Among all batters in MLB, Reynolds' home run total is 39th and his RBI tally ranks 155th.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .264 average, three homers and 24 RBI.
- Hayes is 235th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 146th in RBI.
- Daniel Vogelbach has 38 hits this season and a slash line of .220/.310/.410.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .255 while slugging .429.
Rays and Pirates Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/18/2022
Orioles
W 7-6
Away
6/19/2022
Orioles
L 2-1
Away
6/20/2022
Yankees
L 4-2
Home
6/21/2022
Yankees
W 5-4
Home
6/22/2022
Yankees
L 5-4
Home
6/24/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/25/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/26/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/28/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/29/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/30/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/19/2022
Giants
W 4-3
Home
6/20/2022
Cubs
W 12-1
Home
6/21/2022
Cubs
W 7-1
Home
6/22/2022
Cubs
L 14-5
Home
6/23/2022
Cubs
W 8-7
Home
6/24/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/25/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/26/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/27/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/29/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
24
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)