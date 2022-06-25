How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Randy Arozarena (56) breaks his bat against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Randy Arozarena (56) breaks his bat against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will aim to outdo Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Rays' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.
  • The Rays have the No. 26 offense in MLB action scoring 4.0 runs per game (282 total runs).
  • The Rays' .294 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 256 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Rays Impact Players

  • Yandy Diaz paces the Rays with a team-high batting average of .258.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Diaz's home runs place him 237th, and his RBI tally puts him 247th.
  • Randy Arozarena has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .245.
  • Among all MLB batters, Arozarena ranks 100th in homers and 83rd in RBI.
  • Ji-Man Choi has sent home a team-best 34 runs batted in.
  • Harold Ramirez has nine doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .305.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 12 home runs this season. He's batting .254 with 23 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Reynolds is 39th in homers and 156th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .264 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Hayes ranks 237th among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 150th in RBI.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (25) this season. He has a .259 batting average and a .444 slugging percentage.
  • Vogelbach is batting .215 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Rays and Pirates Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Orioles

L 2-1

Away

6/20/2022

Yankees

L 4-2

Home

6/21/2022

Yankees

W 5-4

Home

6/22/2022

Yankees

L 5-4

Home

6/24/2022

Pirates

W 4-3

Home

6/25/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/26/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/28/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/30/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/1/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/20/2022

Cubs

W 12-1

Home

6/21/2022

Cubs

W 7-1

Home

6/22/2022

Cubs

L 14-5

Home

6/23/2022

Cubs

W 8-7

Home

6/24/2022

Rays

L 4-3

Away

6/25/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

