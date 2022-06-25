How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/25/2022

Jun 19, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Randy Arozarena (56) breaks his bat against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will aim to outdo Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Saturday, June 25, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Rays vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Rays' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the majors.

The Rays have the No. 26 offense in MLB action scoring 4.0 runs per game (282 total runs).

The Rays' .294 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.

The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 256 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Rays Impact Players

Yandy Diaz paces the Rays with a team-high batting average of .258.

Including all hitters in the majors, Diaz's home runs place him 237th, and his RBI tally puts him 247th.

Randy Arozarena has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .245.

Among all MLB batters, Arozarena ranks 100th in homers and 83rd in RBI.

Ji-Man Choi has sent home a team-best 34 runs batted in.

Harold Ramirez has nine doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .305.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 12 home runs this season. He's batting .254 with 23 RBI.

In all of baseball, Reynolds is 39th in homers and 156th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .264 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Hayes ranks 237th among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 150th in RBI.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (25) this season. He has a .259 batting average and a .444 slugging percentage.

Vogelbach is batting .215 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Rays and Pirates Schedules

Rays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/19/2022 Orioles L 2-1 Away 6/20/2022 Yankees L 4-2 Home 6/21/2022 Yankees W 5-4 Home 6/22/2022 Yankees L 5-4 Home 6/24/2022 Pirates W 4-3 Home 6/25/2022 Pirates - Home 6/26/2022 Pirates - Home 6/28/2022 Brewers - Home 6/29/2022 Brewers - Home 6/30/2022 Blue Jays - Away 7/1/2022 Blue Jays - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/20/2022 Cubs W 12-1 Home 6/21/2022 Cubs W 7-1 Home 6/22/2022 Cubs L 14-5 Home 6/23/2022 Cubs W 8-7 Home 6/24/2022 Rays L 4-3 Away 6/25/2022 Rays - Away 6/26/2022 Rays - Away 6/27/2022 Nationals - Away 6/28/2022 Nationals - Away 6/29/2022 Nationals - Away 6/30/2022 Brewers - Home

