How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) runs the bases on his way to scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rays vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Rays are 24th in MLB with a .233 batting average.
  • The Rays have the No. 26 offense in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (288 total runs).
  • The Rays' .296 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.
  • The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 261 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Rays Impact Players

  • Randy Arozarena is batting .256 with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.
  • In all of baseball, Arozarena is 101st in home runs and 75th in RBI.
  • Diaz has a club-leading .257 batting average.
  • Diaz ranks 241st in homers and 247th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Ji-Man Choi leads the Rays with 34 runs batted in.
  • Harold Ramirez is batting .305 with nine doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds is batting .254 this season with a team-high 12 home runs.
  • Reynolds' home run total places him 40th in the majors, and he is 152nd in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .264 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Hayes ranks 241st in home runs and 152nd in RBI among all major league batters this year.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 25 while batting .254 with eight home runs.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is batting .211 with an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Rays and Pirates Schedules

Rays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/20/2022

Yankees

L 4-2

Home

6/21/2022

Yankees

W 5-4

Home

6/22/2022

Yankees

L 5-4

Home

6/24/2022

Pirates

W 4-3

Home

6/25/2022

Pirates

W 6-5

Home

6/26/2022

Pirates

-

Home

6/28/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/30/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/1/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

7/2/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Cubs

W 7-1

Home

6/22/2022

Cubs

L 14-5

Home

6/23/2022

Cubs

W 8-7

Home

6/24/2022

Rays

L 4-3

Away

6/25/2022

Rays

L 6-5

Away

6/26/2022

Rays

-

Away

6/27/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/28/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/29/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/30/2022

Brewers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

