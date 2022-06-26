How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Rays vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Rays are 24th in MLB with a .233 batting average.
- The Rays have the No. 26 offense in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (288 total runs).
- The Rays' .296 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
- The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 261 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Rays Impact Players
- Randy Arozarena is batting .256 with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- In all of baseball, Arozarena is 101st in home runs and 75th in RBI.
- Diaz has a club-leading .257 batting average.
- Diaz ranks 241st in homers and 247th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Ji-Man Choi leads the Rays with 34 runs batted in.
- Harold Ramirez is batting .305 with nine doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Reynolds is batting .254 this season with a team-high 12 home runs.
- Reynolds' home run total places him 40th in the majors, and he is 152nd in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .264 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Hayes ranks 241st in home runs and 152nd in RBI among all major league batters this year.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 25 while batting .254 with eight home runs.
- Daniel Vogelbach is batting .211 with an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.
Rays and Pirates Schedules
Rays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/20/2022
Yankees
L 4-2
Home
6/21/2022
Yankees
W 5-4
Home
6/22/2022
Yankees
L 5-4
Home
6/24/2022
Pirates
W 4-3
Home
6/25/2022
Pirates
W 6-5
Home
6/26/2022
Pirates
-
Home
6/28/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/29/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/30/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
7/1/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
7/2/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/21/2022
Cubs
W 7-1
Home
6/22/2022
Cubs
L 14-5
Home
6/23/2022
Cubs
W 8-7
Home
6/24/2022
Rays
L 4-3
Away
6/25/2022
Rays
L 6-5
Away
6/26/2022
Rays
-
Away
6/27/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/28/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/29/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/30/2022
Brewers
-
Home
7/1/2022
Brewers
-
Home
How To Watch
June
26
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream
(Start your free trial today!)