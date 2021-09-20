How to Watch Pirates at Reds

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Reds have fallen out of pace in the wild-card chase heading into their series against the Pirates, which starts Monday in Cincinnati.
The Cardinals hold a three-game lead over the Reds for the second wild card in the National League, and the Reds are just a half-game better than the Phillies and the Padres, who are also in the hunt for the playoff spot.
How to Watch Pirates vs. Reds Online:
Game Date: Sept. 20, 2021
Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
You can stream the Pirates vs. Reds game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Joey Votto leads Cincinnati in home runs (31) and RBIs (89) and will look to spark the offense to a win Monday against Pittsburgh.
The Pirates sit in last place in the NL Central, 35 games behind the division-leading Brewers and 20.5 games behind the third-place Reds. Cincinnati has a 10-3 record so far this season against Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh has not won a series yet this season. The Pirates almost took a series win against the Marlins this weekend but a loss in the 10th inning Sunday against the Marlins dashed their chance.
Regional restrictions may apply.