September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Reds aim to gain ground in the wild-card race as they start a new series Monday against the Pirates.
Author:

The Reds have fallen out of pace in the wild-card chase heading into their series against the Pirates, which starts Monday in Cincinnati.

The Cardinals hold a three-game lead over the Reds for the second wild card in the National League, and the Reds are just a half-game better than the Phillies and the Padres, who are also in the hunt for the playoff spot.

How to Watch Pirates vs. Reds Online:

Game Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can stream the Pirates vs. Reds game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Joey Votto leads Cincinnati in home runs (31) and RBIs (89) and will look to spark the offense to a win Monday against Pittsburgh.

The Pirates sit in last place in the NL Central, 35 games behind the division-leading Brewers and 20.5 games behind the third-place Reds. Cincinnati has a 10-3 record so far this season against Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh has not won a series yet this season. The Pirates almost took a series win against the Marlins this weekend but a loss in the 10th inning Sunday against the Marlins dashed their chance.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
20
2021

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Reds

Detroit Tigers
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

aaron-rodgers
SI Guide

‘Monday Night Football’ Wraps Up Thrilling NFL Week 2

USATSI_16677132
Tennis

How to Watch ATP Moselle Open, Astana Open, WTA Ostrava Open, Early Rounds

USATSI_13759644
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Cal at UCLA in NCAA Men's Soccer

USATSI_15005459
NFL

How to Watch Chiefs at Ravens

USATSI_16783611
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Santa Clara at Stanford in NCAA Women's Soccer

USATSI_16782494
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch North Dakota at Portland in NCAA Women's Soccer

USATSI_16083764
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Duke at North Carolina in NCAA Men's Soccer

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy