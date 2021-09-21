The Reds kept pace in the National League wild-card race with a win Monday against the Pirates.

The Reds won their series opener Monday against the Pirates and kept pace in the National League wild-card race. However, the Cardinals also won to stay three games ahead in the chase second wild card.

How to Watch Pirates vs. Reds Online:

Game Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can stream the Pirates vs. Reds game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinals have won nine straight games, much to the chagrin of Reds fans, but the Reds managed to match them with a win Monday despite trailing by five runs early in the contest. Joey Votto got them back in the game by hitting two home runs. Eugenio Suárez then hit the go-ahead homer to put the team over the top in the 9-5 win.

The Reds will need to keep up the pressure Tuesday against Pittsburgh. To do so, they will turn to starting pitcher Tyler Mahle, who built off a promising 2020 season with a 12-5 record so far this year. He has a 3.59 ERA and 192 strikeouts. The Pirates will start Mitch Keller. He is 4-11 with a 6.14 ERA in 88 innings pitched.

Tune in to see if the Reds can keep pace in the wild-card race.

