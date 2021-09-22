How to Watch Pirates at Reds

September 22, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Reds try to keep their playoff hopes alive in this rubber match against the Pirates.
Author:

Ke'Bryan Hayes just keeps getting better and better, looking like a player who's going to be fun to watch for quite some time to come. In the second game of this series against the Reds, the Pirates' third baseman had three hits in an overall dominating team performance earning them a 6-2 victory. 

How to Watch Pirates vs. Reds Online:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can stream the Pirates vs. Reds game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mitch Keller gave up just two runs as he continued his great performances on the road, where he has a 3.57 away ERA and is only giving up a .083 opponent batting average. 

The Pirates win came at a very inopportune time for the Reds, who are still in the middle of a chase for the second wild card spot. 

With the Reds' loss and the Cardinals' victory over the Brewers, who have already clinched the division, Cincinnati is now four games back in the NL wild card race. 

That makes this a must-win for the Reds, who are putting up righty Luis Castillo in this rubber match. Castillo boasts an 8-15 record with a 4.08 ERA but he eats a lot of innings already, feasting on 176.1 this season. 

The projected Pirates starter is Connor Overton who wasn't pitched much in the majors this year. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
22
2021

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_16802414
MLB

