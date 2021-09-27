How to Watch Pirates at Reds

September 27, 2021
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates have the opportunity to knock the Reds out of the playoffs in today's early afternoon MLB showdown.
Author:

The Pirates played spoiler yesterday to the Phillies who are right in the hunt of the NL East playoff chase. They played incredibly well, shutting out Philadelphia on the road. Max Kranick deserves much of that credit for pitching five stellar innings of shutout ball with five strikeouts. Before the game, he had an ERA over six. 

The Pirates will now look to play spoiler to another team as their series with the Cincinnati Reds starts. 

How to Watch Pirates vs. Reds:

Game Date: Sept. 27, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pirates vs. Reds on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both the Reds and Phillies are six games back in the race for the second spot in the NL Wild Card. That's mostly because St. Louis has gone on a wild run of winning 16-games in a row bringing their magic number to make the playoffs down to one. 

The Phillies have another more realistic path to the playoffs but the Reds don't have any room for error and have to win out. 

Cincinnati will be relying on Reiver Sanmartin who was promoted to join the 40-man roster yesterday. He is a lefty who has pitched well in both Double-A and Triple-A this year, posting a 3.32 ERA in a 100.1 innings. 

Pittsburgh will start Connor Overton who doesn't have much major league experience this year either. He has gone 7.2 innings with a 4.70 ERA. The Pirates can knock out their division rivals with a win and a Cardinals win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
27
2021

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
