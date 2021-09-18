September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates beat the Marlins in the first game of the series and will look to clinch the series win Saturday in Miami.
Author:

Pirates starter Wil Crowe pitched five innings and allowed just one run Friday in a 2-1 series-opening win against the Marlins. Pittsburgh will look for another victory Saturday in Miami.

How to Watch Pirates vs. Marlins:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can stream the Pirates vs. Marlins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Marlins' starter in Friday's game, Elieser Hernández, who was on the 60-day IL earlier season with an injured bicep, walked two batters with two outs in the first inning, then a Jazz Chisholm error allowed a Pirates run to score.

Another run by the Pirates in the sixth inning secured the victory for the visitors.

Chisholm has a chance to be named NL Rookie of the Year but he is still adjusting to second base from his natural position of shortstop. His error was his 14th as a second baseman this season.

The Marlins will look to get revenge in Saturday. They will start Edward Cabrera on the mound. Cabrera only has pitched 16.1 innings so far this season with a 6.61 ERA. Bryse Wilson will start for the Pirates. He has a 2-7 record with a 4.97 ERA. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16770926
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Marlins

USATSI_16451934
Golf

How to Watch the Fortinet Championship, Third Round

USATSI_13322658
NCAA Football

How to Watch Monmouth at Charleston Southern

Florida Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Idaho State at Utah State, NCAA Women's Volleyball

USATSI_15173425
Horse Racing

How to Watch Breeders' Cup Challenge: Woodbine Mile

USATSI_16689726
NCAA Football

How to Watch University of St. Thomas at Northern Iowa

USATSI_16735760
NCAA Football

How to Watch Arkansas State at Washington

USATSI_13639512
Soccer

How to Watch Cavalry FC vs. Valour FC

USATSI_16736262
NCAA Football

How to Watch Georgia Southern at Arkansas

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy