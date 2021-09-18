How to Watch Pirates at Marlins

The Pirates beat the Marlins in the first game of the series and will look to clinch the series win Saturday in Miami.

Pirates starter Wil Crowe pitched five innings and allowed just one run Friday in a 2-1 series-opening win against the Marlins. Pittsburgh will look for another victory Saturday in Miami.

How to Watch Pirates vs. Marlins:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The Marlins' starter in Friday's game, Elieser Hernández, who was on the 60-day IL earlier season with an injured bicep, walked two batters with two outs in the first inning, then a Jazz Chisholm error allowed a Pirates run to score.

Another run by the Pirates in the sixth inning secured the victory for the visitors.

Chisholm has a chance to be named NL Rookie of the Year but he is still adjusting to second base from his natural position of shortstop. His error was his 14th as a second baseman this season.

The Marlins will look to get revenge in Saturday. They will start Edward Cabrera on the mound. Cabrera only has pitched 16.1 innings so far this season with a 6.61 ERA. Bryse Wilson will start for the Pirates. He has a 2-7 record with a 4.97 ERA.

