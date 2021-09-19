How to Watch Pirates at Marlins

September 19, 2021
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates go for their first sweep of the season as they face the Marlins in Sunday's series finale.
The Pirates will go for a three-game sweep of the Marlins Sunday in Miami. If they win, they will earn their first sweep of the season. The Pirates have been swept in 16 of their series this season but have not swept an opponent since August of last year.

How to Watch Pirates vs. Marlins :

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can stream the Pirates vs. Marlins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the second game of the series Saturday, the Pirates won in convincing fashion.

Ke'Bryan Hayes helped the Pirates to the 6-3 victory with two doubles, and catcher Nick Fortes homered and singled in his major league debut for Pittsburgh. Cole Tucker added three hits for the visitors.

Pittsburgh has lost only once against the Marlins this season, and the Pirates will look to continue their success Sunday.

However, they will have an uphill battle though as the Marlins are starting the stalwart of their rotation in Sandy Alcántara. He has pitched 188.2 innings with a 3.10 ERA. The Pirates will start Max Kranick, who has pitched 24.2 innings pitch with a 7.66 ERA. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
