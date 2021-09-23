September 23, 2021
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Phillies striving to get into the postseason, they will face a must-win game Thursday night against the Pirates.

The Phillies are trying to make up some ground in the National League East and could gain a game with a win over the Pirates. 

How to Watch Pirates at Phillies:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can live stream the Pirates at Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's matchup with the Pirates, the Phillies are just three games behind the Braves in the NL East division race. They are also 4 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild-card spot in the NL.

Philadelphia is coming off a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles that saw the Phillies win two of their outings. As for the Pirates, they are fresh off of a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds, one in which they split the first two games before the third was postponed.

If the Phillies want to get into the postseason this year, they need to start winning. That all starts tonight when they take on the Pirates.

With a big game on the line, Philadelphia will give the starting nod to Aaron Nola (8-8, 4.48 ERA). On the other side of the diamond, the Pirates will be starting Connor Overton (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
