How to Watch Pirates at Phillies

September 24, 2021
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies look to gain ground in the NL East standings as they take on the Pirates in the second game of their four-game series.
The Phillies rallied to win their series opener Thursday against the Pirates and have extended their streak to three in a row entering Friday's game.

The Pirates got off to a fast start Thursday, jumping to a 6-0 lead, but the Phillies exploded for 12 unanswered runs to take a 12-6 victory.

How to Watch Pirates vs. Phillies:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pirates vs. Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win allowed the Phillies to gain ground in the NL East playoff race. They sit just two games back of the Braves, who dropped their series finale against the Diamondbacks.

To make the playoffs, the Phillies' easiest road will be through a division title, as the Cardinals have won 12 games in a row to take a commanding lead in the race for the second NL wild card. 

The Pirates will start lefthander Sam Howard on the mound Friday. He has a 5.80 ERA in 40.1 innings but he has 51 strikeouts in that span.

He will be squaring off against righthander Kyle Gibson, who the Phillies acquired at the trade deadline. Gibson made his first career All-Star game this season and will be a vital part of Philadelphia's playoff chances. He has a 4-5 record with a 4.76 ERA. 

Regional restrictions apply.

