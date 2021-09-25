The Phillies sit 1.5 games back of the Braves in the NL East division race. They will look for their fifth straight win against the Pirates.

The Phillies have rallied to win the first two games of their series against the Pirates, and they will look for another win Saturday.

How to Watch: Pirates vs. Phillies

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies were down by six runs in the first game of the series only to score 12 unanswered runs to win. Then in the second game they trailed 4-1 but ultimately won 8-6 with help from a three-run go-ahead home run by Didi Gregorius.

With the wins, the Phillies sit just 1.5 games back from the Braves for the division lead.

The path to the playoffs for both the Phillies and the Braves is winning the division, as St. Louis has pulled away from the pack for the second wild card in the National League. The Phillies will start lefthander Ranger Suarez on the mound Saturday. He has only allowed four home runs in 90 innings and has an outstanding 1.60 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP.

He will face Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe, who has a 5.77 ERA and has given up 23 homers in 106 innings pitched.

