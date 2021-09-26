September 26, 2021
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies have the opportunity to sweep the Pirates before they start their series with the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves.
Author:

The Phillies are doing all that they can right now to keep pace for a playoff push. They have won five in a row and they are 1 1/2 games back of the Braves in the NL wild-card push. They are still alive in the Wild Card race, but the Cardinals have won an astounding 15 games in a row and seem to have that race locked up.  

How to Watch: Pirates vs. Phillies

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Pirates vs. Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Unfortunately for Phillies fans, the Braves also won last night. That eliminated the Padres from the playoffs, who had a spot in the NL wild card for most of the season. The Phillies have a chance at sweeping the Pirates in this last game of the series to gain some ground in the NL East before they start a three-game set with Atlanta. 

Ranger Suarez pitched a brilliant game yesterday, going for a complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts. If the Phillies do make the playoffs, he would add incredible depth to this rotation which is turning it on at the right time.

Bryce Harper continues to lead this team as he hit an absolute bomb for his 34th homer of the season. 

The Phillies have not announced who they will start before game time today. The Pirates will be starting Max Kranick who made his major league debut at the end of June, is 1-3 and has a 7.28 ERA in 29.2 innings. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

