Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bryan Reynolds and Josh Bell will be among the stars on display when the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals on Thursday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.
Pirates vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Pirates vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Pirates had the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
- Last season the Pirates had the No. 30 offense in baseball scoring 3.8 runs per game (609 total runs).
- Last year the Pirates' .309 on-base percentage was 22nd in baseball.
- The Nationals had a team batting average of .258 last season, which ranked fourth among MLB teams.
- The Nationals scored the 16th-most runs in the league last season with 724 (4.5 per game).
- The Nationals had an OBP of .337 last season, which ranked second in MLB.
Pirates Impact Players
- Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.
- Kevin Newman hit .226 with an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .309.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes finished with a .257 average, six home runs and 38 RBI last season.
- Ben Gamel collected 84 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .388 SLG.
Nationals Impact Players
- Juan Soto is batting .318 this season with a team-high two home runs.
- Soto is eighth in home runs and 105th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Bell is batting .348 with an OBP of .423 and a slugging percentage of .522 this season.
- Bell ranks 36th among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 35th in RBI.
- Maikel Franco leads Washington in runs batted in with seven while batting .391.
- Nelson Cruz has three hits and an OBP of .227 to go with a slugging percentage of .300 this season.
Pirates and Nationals Schedules
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Cardinals
L 9-0
Away
4/9/2022
Cardinals
L 6-2
Away
4/10/2022
Cardinals
W 9-4
Away
4/12/2022
Cubs
L 2-1
Home
4/13/2022
Cubs
W 6-2
Home
4/14/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/15/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/16/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/17/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/18/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/19/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Mets
L 5-0
Home
4/10/2022
Mets
W 4-2
Home
4/11/2022
Braves
W 11-2
Away
4/12/2022
Braves
L 16-4
Away
4/13/2022
Braves
W 3-1
Away
4/14/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/15/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/16/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/18/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
How To Watch
April
14
2022
Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
