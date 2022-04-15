Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will play on Friday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Kevin Newman and Josh Bell among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Pirates vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Pirates vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Pirates ranked 25th in MLB with a .236 batting average.
- Last season the Pirates had the No. 30 offense in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (609 total runs).
- Last year the Pirates' .309 on-base percentage was 22nd in the league.
- The Nationals had a team batting average of .258 last season, which ranked fourth among MLB teams.
- The Nationals ranked 16th in the league with 724 total runs scored last season.
- The Nationals had an OBP of .337 last season, which ranked second in MLB.
Pirates Impact Players
- Ben Gamel is hitting .267 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- In all of baseball, Gamel is 40th in home runs and 41st in RBI.
- Bryan Reynolds' two home runs are a team-high total.
- Of all major league hitters, Reynolds is 10th in home runs and 77th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has put up a team-high batting average of .409.
- Newman has recorded a team-best five runs batted in.
Nationals Impact Players
- Juan Soto finished last season with a .313 average and 95 RBI.
- Bell hit .261 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .476.
- Nelson Cruz slugged 32 homers last season while driving in 86 runs.
- Cesar Hernandez hit .232 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .386.
Pirates and Nationals Schedules
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Cardinals
L 6-2
Away
4/10/2022
Cardinals
W 9-4
Away
4/12/2022
Cubs
L 2-1
Home
4/13/2022
Cubs
W 6-2
Home
4/14/2022
Nationals
W 9-4
Home
4/15/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/16/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/17/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/18/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/19/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/20/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Mets
W 4-2
Home
4/11/2022
Braves
W 11-2
Away
4/12/2022
Braves
L 16-4
Away
4/13/2022
Braves
W 3-1
Away
4/14/2022
Pirates
L 9-4
Away
4/15/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/16/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/18/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
How To Watch
April
15
2022
Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)