The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will play on Friday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Kevin Newman and Josh Bell among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Pirates vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022

Friday, April 15, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Pirates vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Pirates ranked 25th in MLB with a .236 batting average.

Last season the Pirates had the No. 30 offense in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (609 total runs).

Last year the Pirates' .309 on-base percentage was 22nd in the league.

The Nationals had a team batting average of .258 last season, which ranked fourth among MLB teams.

The Nationals ranked 16th in the league with 724 total runs scored last season.

The Nationals had an OBP of .337 last season, which ranked second in MLB.

Pirates Impact Players

Ben Gamel is hitting .267 with a double, a home run and five walks.

In all of baseball, Gamel is 40th in home runs and 41st in RBI.

Bryan Reynolds' two home runs are a team-high total.

Of all major league hitters, Reynolds is 10th in home runs and 77th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has put up a team-high batting average of .409.

Newman has recorded a team-best five runs batted in.

Nationals Impact Players

Juan Soto finished last season with a .313 average and 95 RBI.

Bell hit .261 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .476.

Nelson Cruz slugged 32 homers last season while driving in 86 runs.

Cesar Hernandez hit .232 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .386.

Pirates and Nationals Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Cardinals L 6-2 Away 4/10/2022 Cardinals W 9-4 Away 4/12/2022 Cubs L 2-1 Home 4/13/2022 Cubs W 6-2 Home 4/14/2022 Nationals W 9-4 Home 4/15/2022 Nationals - Home 4/16/2022 Nationals - Home 4/17/2022 Nationals - Home 4/18/2022 Brewers - Away 4/19/2022 Brewers - Away 4/20/2022 Brewers - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Mets W 4-2 Home 4/11/2022 Braves W 11-2 Away 4/12/2022 Braves L 16-4 Away 4/13/2022 Braves W 3-1 Away 4/14/2022 Pirates L 9-4 Away 4/15/2022 Pirates - Away 4/16/2022 Pirates - Away 4/17/2022 Pirates - Away 4/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/19/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/20/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

