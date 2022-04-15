Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar (3) and right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrate after a victory Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will play on Friday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Kevin Newman and Josh Bell among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Pirates vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Pirates ranked 25th in MLB with a .236 batting average.
  • Last season the Pirates had the No. 30 offense in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (609 total runs).
  • Last year the Pirates' .309 on-base percentage was 22nd in the league.
  • The Nationals had a team batting average of .258 last season, which ranked fourth among MLB teams.
  • The Nationals ranked 16th in the league with 724 total runs scored last season.
  • The Nationals had an OBP of .337 last season, which ranked second in MLB.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ben Gamel is hitting .267 with a double, a home run and five walks.
  • In all of baseball, Gamel is 40th in home runs and 41st in RBI.
  • Bryan Reynolds' two home runs are a team-high total.
  • Of all major league hitters, Reynolds is 10th in home runs and 77th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has put up a team-high batting average of .409.
  • Newman has recorded a team-best five runs batted in.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto finished last season with a .313 average and 95 RBI.
  • Bell hit .261 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .476.
  • Nelson Cruz slugged 32 homers last season while driving in 86 runs.
  • Cesar Hernandez hit .232 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .386.

Pirates and Nationals Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Cardinals

L 6-2

Away

4/10/2022

Cardinals

W 9-4

Away

4/12/2022

Cubs

L 2-1

Home

4/13/2022

Cubs

W 6-2

Home

4/14/2022

Nationals

W 9-4

Home

4/15/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/16/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/17/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/18/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/19/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/20/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Mets

W 4-2

Home

4/11/2022

Braves

W 11-2

Away

4/12/2022

Braves

L 16-4

Away

4/13/2022

Braves

W 3-1

Away

4/14/2022

Pirates

L 9-4

Away

4/15/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/16/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/18/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
