How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will play on Saturday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Bryan Reynolds and Josh Bell among those expected to step up at the plate.
Pirates vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Pirates vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Pirates had the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
- Last season the Pirates scored the fewest runs in baseball (609 total, 3.8 per game).
- Last year the Pirates ranked 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The Nationals' .258 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- The Nationals scored 724 runs (4.5 per game) last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Nationals were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .337.
Pirates Impact Players
- Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.
- Kevin Newman collected 117 hits, posted an OBP of .265 and a .309 SLG.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes finished with a .257 average, six home runs and 38 RBI last season.
- Ben Gamel collected 84 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .388 SLG.
Nationals Impact Players
- Juan Soto finished last season with a .313 average and 95 RBI.
- Bell collected 130 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .476 SLG.
- Nelson Cruz slugged 32 homers last season while driving in 86 runs.
- Cesar Hernandez hit .232 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .386.
Pirates and Nationals Schedules
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Cardinals
W 9-4
Away
4/12/2022
Cubs
L 2-1
Home
4/13/2022
Cubs
W 6-2
Home
4/14/2022
Nationals
W 9-4
Home
4/15/2022
Nationals
L 7-2
Home
4/16/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/17/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/18/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/19/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/20/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/21/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Braves
W 11-2
Away
4/12/2022
Braves
L 16-4
Away
4/13/2022
Braves
W 3-1
Away
4/14/2022
Pirates
L 9-4
Away
4/15/2022
Pirates
W 7-2
Away
4/16/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/18/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
