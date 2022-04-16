How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will play on Saturday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Bryan Reynolds and Josh Bell among those expected to step up at the plate.

Pirates vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Pirates vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Pirates had the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).

Last season the Pirates scored the fewest runs in baseball (609 total, 3.8 per game).

Last year the Pirates ranked 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Nationals' .258 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

The Nationals scored 724 runs (4.5 per game) last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.

The Nationals were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .337.

Pirates Impact Players

Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.

Kevin Newman collected 117 hits, posted an OBP of .265 and a .309 SLG.

Ke'Bryan Hayes finished with a .257 average, six home runs and 38 RBI last season.

Ben Gamel collected 84 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .388 SLG.

Nationals Impact Players

Juan Soto finished last season with a .313 average and 95 RBI.

Bell collected 130 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .476 SLG.

Nelson Cruz slugged 32 homers last season while driving in 86 runs.

Cesar Hernandez hit .232 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .386.

Pirates and Nationals Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/10/2022 Cardinals W 9-4 Away 4/12/2022 Cubs L 2-1 Home 4/13/2022 Cubs W 6-2 Home 4/14/2022 Nationals W 9-4 Home 4/15/2022 Nationals L 7-2 Home 4/16/2022 Nationals - Home 4/17/2022 Nationals - Home 4/18/2022 Brewers - Away 4/19/2022 Brewers - Away 4/20/2022 Brewers - Away 4/21/2022 Cubs - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Braves W 11-2 Away 4/12/2022 Braves L 16-4 Away 4/13/2022 Braves W 3-1 Away 4/14/2022 Pirates L 9-4 Away 4/15/2022 Pirates W 7-2 Away 4/16/2022 Pirates - Away 4/17/2022 Pirates - Away 4/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/19/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/20/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/21/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

