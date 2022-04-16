How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals will play on Saturday at PNC Park, at 6:35 PM ET, with Bryan Reynolds and Josh Bell among those expected to step up at the plate.

Pirates vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Pirates had the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
  • Last season the Pirates scored the fewest runs in baseball (609 total, 3.8 per game).
  • Last year the Pirates ranked 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.
  • The Nationals' .258 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
  • The Nationals scored 724 runs (4.5 per game) last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Nationals were among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .337.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.
  • Kevin Newman collected 117 hits, posted an OBP of .265 and a .309 SLG.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes finished with a .257 average, six home runs and 38 RBI last season.
  • Ben Gamel collected 84 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .388 SLG.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto finished last season with a .313 average and 95 RBI.
  • Bell collected 130 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .476 SLG.
  • Nelson Cruz slugged 32 homers last season while driving in 86 runs.
  • Cesar Hernandez hit .232 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .386.

Pirates and Nationals Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Cardinals

W 9-4

Away

4/12/2022

Cubs

L 2-1

Home

4/13/2022

Cubs

W 6-2

Home

4/14/2022

Nationals

W 9-4

Home

4/15/2022

Nationals

L 7-2

Home

4/16/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/17/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/18/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/19/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/20/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/21/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Braves

W 11-2

Away

4/12/2022

Braves

L 16-4

Away

4/13/2022

Braves

W 3-1

Away

4/14/2022

Pirates

L 9-4

Away

4/15/2022

Pirates

W 7-2

Away

4/16/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/18/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/19/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/20/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/21/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

