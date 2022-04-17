Apr 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates his solo home run with first baseman Josh Bell (19) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Sunday at PNC Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Josh Bell and Kevin Newman among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Nationals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Nationals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Nationals' .236 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

The Nationals score the seventh-most runs in baseball (38 total, 4.2 per game).

The Nationals rank 17th in the league with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Pirates' .269 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

The Pirates have scored 35 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Nationals Impact Players

Juan Soto paces the Nationals with three home runs and has accumulated a team-high batting average of .344.

Among all hitters in baseball, Soto's home runs rank him fifth, and his RBI tally puts him 104th.

Bell has driven in the most runs for the Nationals with eight runs batted in.

Including all MLB hitters, Bell ranks 56th in homers and ninth in RBI.

Maikel Franco has racked up a team-best eight runs batted in.

Nelson Cruz is hitting .182 with a home run and four walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with five while batting .500.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Chavis ranks 56th in homers and 45th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .400 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Among all MLB batters, Hayes is 167th in homers and 155th in RBI.

Ben Gamel has collected four base hits, an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .364 this season.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .455 this season, with a team-best two homers while driving in three runs.

Nationals and Pirates Schedules

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Braves L 16-4 Away 4/13/2022 Braves W 3-1 Away 4/14/2022 Pirates L 9-4 Away 4/15/2022 Pirates W 7-2 Away 4/16/2022 Pirates L 6-4 Away 4/17/2022 Pirates - Away 4/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/19/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/20/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/21/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/22/2022 Giants - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Cubs L 2-1 Home 4/13/2022 Cubs W 6-2 Home 4/14/2022 Nationals W 9-4 Home 4/15/2022 Nationals L 7-2 Home 4/16/2022 Nationals W 6-4 Home 4/17/2022 Nationals - Home 4/18/2022 Brewers - Away 4/19/2022 Brewers - Away 4/20/2022 Brewers - Away 4/21/2022 Cubs - Away 4/22/2022 Cubs - Away

