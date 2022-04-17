Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Sunday at PNC Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Josh Bell and Kevin Newman among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Nationals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Nationals vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Nationals' .236 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Nationals score the seventh-most runs in baseball (38 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Nationals rank 17th in the league with a .307 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates' .269 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- The Pirates have scored 35 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
Nationals Impact Players
- Juan Soto paces the Nationals with three home runs and has accumulated a team-high batting average of .344.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Soto's home runs rank him fifth, and his RBI tally puts him 104th.
- Bell has driven in the most runs for the Nationals with eight runs batted in.
- Including all MLB hitters, Bell ranks 56th in homers and ninth in RBI.
- Maikel Franco has racked up a team-best eight runs batted in.
- Nelson Cruz is hitting .182 with a home run and four walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with five while batting .500.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Chavis ranks 56th in homers and 45th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .400 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Among all MLB batters, Hayes is 167th in homers and 155th in RBI.
- Ben Gamel has collected four base hits, an OBP of .357 and a slugging percentage of .364 this season.
- Bryan Reynolds is slugging .455 this season, with a team-best two homers while driving in three runs.
Nationals and Pirates Schedules
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Braves
L 16-4
Away
4/13/2022
Braves
W 3-1
Away
4/14/2022
Pirates
L 9-4
Away
4/15/2022
Pirates
W 7-2
Away
4/16/2022
Pirates
L 6-4
Away
4/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/18/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/19/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/20/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/21/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/22/2022
Giants
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Cubs
L 2-1
Home
4/13/2022
Cubs
W 6-2
Home
4/14/2022
Nationals
W 9-4
Home
4/15/2022
Nationals
L 7-2
Home
4/16/2022
Nationals
W 6-4
Home
4/17/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/18/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/19/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/20/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/21/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/22/2022
Cubs
-
Away
