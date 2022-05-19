How to Watch Rangers at Astros

Matchups between in-state rivals are nearly always competitive and Thursday's matchup between the Rangers and Astros should be no different.

The Astros and Rangers have a huge rivalry being in-state opponents. Regardless of where games between these teams are played, there’s always a good mix of fans in the stands.

This will be the first of four contests in a series that stretches through the end of the weekend.

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

The Rangers just wrapped up a three-game series against the Angels in which they looked great. They’ve now won four straight games, including the sweep of the Angels. As the season goes on, the rebuilt roster continues to improve.

After a slow start, Texas is inching closer to being a .500 team with key wins over the past several weeks. The Rangers clearly have the bats to score runs but their long-term ceiling will be dependent on the pitching staff's ability to limit opposing offenses.

On the flip side, Houston just lost a three-game series against the Red Sox. Regardless, the Astros have held the top spot in the American League West for quite some time now.

They're a clear playoff team if healthy but have some small things to improve upon over the course of the regular season. A good series against the Rangers to get things back on track would be key for the Astros this weekend.

The Astros are a much better team than the Rangers this season, but these rivalries games could always go either way. With that in mind, Houston has been really tough to beat at home this season.

