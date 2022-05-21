How to Watch Rangers at Astros

The in-state rivalry continues on Saturday night as the Rangers visit the Astros.

In the third matchup of a four-game series, the Rangers will be in Houston again to take on the Astros. These clubs have split the series thus far with one win each.

The Rangers have won five of their last six games, which have all come against divisional teams. This includes a shut-out of the Astros last night.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live Stream: You can stream Texas Rangers at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite a slow start to the season, the Rangers have looked spectacular of late. While the Texas pitching held the team back early in the season, it’s looked much better of late. If that continues and the bats keep producing, this team could make a push for the playoffs.

Corey Seager was a huge offseason addition for the Rangers and has proven to be the team’s best player this season. If veteran Marcus Semien is able to get his season back on track, both big signings will be completely worth it.

The Astros have lost three of their past five games, but are still in the top spot of the American League West. With a record of 25-15, Houston is certainly a championship contender.

Although they lost a few key pieces in the offseason, the talent level is still high in Houston. Additionally, the Astros have a strong pitching unit.

The Rangers continue to inch closer to .500 as the season goes on and the new-look roster begins to mesh. Against an in-state opponent, wins always feel sweeter.

Regional restrictions may apply.