How to Watch Rangers at Astros

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The in-state rivalry continues on Saturday night as the Rangers visit the Astros.

In the third matchup of a four-game series, the Rangers will be in Houston again to take on the Astros. These clubs have split the series thus far with one win each.

The Rangers have won five of their last six games, which have all come against divisional teams. This includes a shut-out of the Astros last night.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live Stream: You can stream Texas Rangers at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite a slow start to the season, the Rangers have looked spectacular of late. While the Texas pitching held the team back early in the season, it’s looked much better of late. If that continues and the bats keep producing, this team could make a push for the playoffs.

Corey Seager was a huge offseason addition for the Rangers and has proven to be the team’s best player this season. If veteran Marcus Semien is able to get his season back on track, both big signings will be completely worth it.

The Astros have lost three of their past five games, but are still in the top spot of the American League West. With a record of 25-15, Houston is certainly a championship contender.

Although they lost a few key pieces in the offseason, the talent level is still high in Houston. Additionally, the Astros have a strong pitching unit.

The Rangers continue to inch closer to .500 as the season goes on and the new-look roster begins to mesh. Against an in-state opponent, wins always feel sweeter.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Astros

By Nick Crain57 seconds ago
Football
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Glacier Boyz vs Zappers:

By Ben Macaluso57 seconds ago
USATSI_16251799
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch NASCAR All-Star Race, Qualifying

By Kristofer Habbas57 seconds ago
imago1012009415h
College Baseball

How to Watch Sacramento State at San José State in College Baseball

By Phil Watson57 seconds ago
May 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts as New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) steals third base during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts as New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) steals third base during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York City FC defender Thiago Martins (5) hugs D.C. United forward Ola Kamara (9) after their game at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. Toronto FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_18314633
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Pirates

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy