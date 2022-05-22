How to Watch Rangers at Astros

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Houston Astros look for the four-game series victory in their final game against the Texas Rangers.

Justin Verlander will be 40 years old next year. Despite that and coming off Tommy John surgery, it is still relevant to ask what this future Hall of Famer can't do? After missing much of the 2020 and 2021 seasons Verlander looks like he hasn't missed a beat. He beat the Astros in-state rivals, the Rangers, yesterday by a score of 2-1. He didn't give up any runs in six innings. 

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Houston Astros:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Texas Rangers at Houston Astros on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

He struck out eight batters and with the victory he has earned the most wins (6-1) and the lowest ERA (1.38) in the majors. More importantly the game got the Astros back in the victory column after dropping the second game getting blanked by the Rangers 3-0. Now they have a chance to pull off the series win in this four-game set. 

Despite the loss, new addition Jon Gray pitched a great game giving them a chance to win and before the game they had won four of their last five. They'll look to split this all Texas series by starting Taylor Hearn who is 2-2 with a 5.46 ERA. The Astros will start Jose Urquidy who is 3-1 with a 4.81 ERA. This should be a much higher scoring game than yesterday but will it be enough for the Rangers to get revenge and split the series? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

