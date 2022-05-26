How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

The Rangers travel to Oakland on Thursday for the first of a four-game series with the division-rival Athletics.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Rangers as their big free-agent signing hasn't produced the wins they hoped for coming into the year.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They did roll off four straight wins last week, but overall it has not been a great season thus far.

Thursday, they begin a four-game series with the Athletics looking to get back on track.

It will be the second time they visit Oakland this year and this time they are hoping for better results. The Rangers dropped two of three in the first series against the Athletics.

Thursday, they will send Martin Perez to the mound. Perez is just 3-2 on the season but he has an impressive 1.64 ERA.

The A's will counter with Frankie Montas as they return home for the first of a 10-game homestand.

Montas has been decent so far this year for the A's. He has gone just 2-4 and has a 3.55 ERA.

The A's, though, have lost six straight games he has started and will be looking to snap that streak on Thursday in the series opener.

Regional restrictions may apply.