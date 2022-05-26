Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers travel to Oakland on Thursday for the first of a four-game series with the division-rival Athletics.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Rangers as their big free-agent signing hasn't produced the wins they hoped for coming into the year.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They did roll off four straight wins last week, but overall it has not been a great season thus far.

Thursday, they begin a four-game series with the Athletics looking to get back on track.

It will be the second time they visit Oakland this year and this time they are hoping for better results. The Rangers dropped two of three in the first series against the Athletics.

Thursday, they will send Martin Perez to the mound. Perez is just 3-2 on the season but he has an impressive 1.64 ERA.

The A's will counter with Frankie Montas as they return home for the first of a 10-game homestand.

Montas has been decent so far this year for the A's. He has gone just 2-4 and has a 3.55 ERA. 

The A's, though, have lost six straight games he has started and will be looking to snap that streak on Thursday in the series opener.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18346907
NHL

How to Watch Oilers vs. Flames Game Five

By Evan Massey26 seconds ago
USATSI_18356442
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
imago1009918555h
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlas vs Pachuca

By Christine Brown27 seconds ago
81ktkgXcCxL._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Crimes Gone Viral, Season 3 Premiere

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
imago0040483421h
College Baseball

How to Watch Mountain West Tournament, Game 2: UNLV vs. Air Force

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
imago0040550430h
College Baseball

How to Watch Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
USATSI_18355946
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at White Sox

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy