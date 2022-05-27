How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

The Rangers visit Oakland on Friday for the second game of their three-game set with the Athletics in an exciting AL MLB showdown.

The Athletics are in the middle of one of their longest homestands of the year and are looking to knock off the rival Rangers on Friday.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

In the second of a four-game set with their division opponent, the A's will send Cole Irvin to the mound.

Irvin is 2-2 in six starts this year with a 3.21 ERA. He has gone 33 and two-thirds innings in his starts while striking out 22 and walking just nine.

The Athletics, though, have lost his last two starts after rolling off four straight wins. Friday, they will look to break the slump and get another win.

The Rangers will counter with Jon Gray as they look to get the road win. Gray has struggled this year going 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA.

Texas has lost in four of his six starts this year. In the last two losses, the Rangers have given him just one total run in support of his solid outings.

Friday, the bats will look to come alive and finally give him the run support needed to get him another win.

