How to Watch Rangers at Athletics

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers and Athletics play the third of a four-game series on Saturday afternoon in an AL West battle

The Rangers have been trying to claw back to .500 on the year, but it has been a battle. 

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They put themselves in an early hole going just 6-14 in their first 20 games. They have slowly been working their way back up the standings and are needing to take care of the Athletics this weekend.

They got a big 4-1 win in the opener and are looking to do it again on Saturday when they send Jon Gray to the mound.

Gray is still trying to find his groove this year as he is just 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA. The Rangers have alternated wins and losses in his starts this year and are looking for a little bit more consistency.

The A's will counter with Cole Irvin as they look to get a big win against the Rangers.

Irvin is 2-2 on the year but has a very respectable 3.21 ERA. The A's, though, has lost his last two starts after winning three in a row.

Saturday they will look to get back in the win column and get Irvin his third victory of the year.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
4:07
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
May 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) scores a run on a sacrifice fly against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
