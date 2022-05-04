How to Watch Rangers at Phillies

The Phillies will be looking for a home win in the second game of a two-game series with the Rangers on Wednesday.

The Phillies (11-13) will gear up for another game against the Rangers (9-14) tonight after losing at home last night 6-4.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mitch Garver put the Rangers on the board first last night with a two-run home run in the top of the first. Rhys Hoskins answered in the bottom of the first with a two-run double to left field that bounced right under Nick Solak's glove after his attempt at a diving catch. Didi Gregorius hit an RBI single shortly thereafter to take the lead.

In the top of the fourth, Jonah Heim hit a solo home run to tie the game back up at 3-3. Zach Reck put the Rangers up by two with a two-run double at the top of the sixth to make it 5-3. Marcus Semien extended the lead with an infield RBI single shortly after. While J.T. Realmuto hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to close the gap, it was the last run the Phils would score, ultimately losing the game 6-4.

The Phillies will look to split the series with a win over the Rangers tonight on their quest to hit the .500 mark and move beyond it. The Phils will look to their big hitters like Kyle Schwarber, Didi Gregorius and Rhys Hoskins to work toward that goal.

