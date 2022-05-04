Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies will be looking for a home win in the second game of a two-game series with the Rangers on Wednesday.

The Phillies (11-13) will gear up for another game against the Rangers (9-14) tonight after losing at home last night 6-4.

How to Watch Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mitch Garver put the Rangers on the board first last night with a two-run home run in the top of the first. Rhys Hoskins answered in the bottom of the first with a two-run double to left field that bounced right under Nick Solak's glove after his attempt at a diving catch. Didi Gregorius hit an RBI single shortly thereafter to take the lead.

In the top of the fourth, Jonah Heim hit a solo home run to tie the game back up at 3-3. Zach Reck put the Rangers up by two with a two-run double at the top of the sixth to make it 5-3. Marcus Semien extended the lead with an infield RBI single shortly after. While J.T. Realmuto hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth to close the gap, it was the last run the Phils would score, ultimately losing the game 6-4.

The Phillies will look to split the series with a win over the Rangers tonight on their quest to hit the .500 mark and move beyond it. The Phils will look to their big hitters like Kyle Schwarber, Didi Gregorius and Rhys Hoskins to work toward that goal.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18197664
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Phillies

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
imago1011329681h
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Newell's vs. Ituzaingó

By Rafael Urbina33 minutes ago
imago1003039788h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Colón vs. Cerro Porteño

By Matthew Beighle43 minutes ago
imago1011632675h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Talleres (C) vs. Flamengo in Canada

By Rafael Urbina43 minutes ago
Soccer

Hatayspor Antakya vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Chelsea FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Lille OSC vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Dec 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with offensive tackle Will Richardson (76) while walking off of the field after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars Online

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
May 3, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates after scoring against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy