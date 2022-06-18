The Rangers and Tigers continue their series at Comerica Park on Saturday.

After Texas took the first two games of the series by a combined score of 10-1, the Rangers and Tigers play game three of a four-game set at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday afternoon.

Although the Rangers find themselves nine games back of the Astros in the AL West, Texas is 5-2 in their last seven games. The Rangers will send Taylor Hearn to the mound against Detroit’s Rony Garcia in Saturday’s starting pitching matchup.

How to Watch Rangers at Tigers Today

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Rangers got a complete effort with starter Jon Gray pitching seven scoreless innings in a 7-0 victory over the Tigers on Friday night. Texas slugger Jonah Heim had three RBIs with a solo home run and a two-run double in the first inning to lead the way for the Rangers.

Texas also got the win in game one of the series thanks to a three-run triple by Ezequiel Duran with two outs in the ninth inning. The Tigers held a 1-0 lead heading into the top of the ninth, but Duran’s heroics led the Rangers to a 3-1 victory.

